BUSINESS

Meet man who is college droupout, became billionaire at 22, is co-founder of...., net worth is Rs...

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 has named 22-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of the quick-commerce platform Zepto, as the youngest billionaire in India. He started Zepto with his friend launched in June 2021.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 08:03 PM IST

    Zepto has become our everyday go-to online market, similar to Blinkit, Instamart and others. Its co-founder, Kaivalya Vohra, is only 22 years old and is already India’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of Rs 4,480 crore. In the past decade, many young entrepreneurs have been shaping the Indian travel, e-commerce and other markets. These new entrepreneurs are also moving higher in the health hierarchy, one of them being Kaivalya Vohra.

    Who is Kaivalya Vohra?

    Vohra is a Stanford dropout who launched Zepto with his friend Aadit Palicha, promising groceries in 45 minutes. His story is both unique and stands out as one of the most successful ideas benefiting the nation. Vohra studied computer science at the university but dropped out at the age of 18 to follow his business dream.

    Together with his friend Aadit Palicha, he first started Kiranakart, a grocery delivery service offering to deliver orders in only 45 minutes. This business eventually turned into Zepto, launched in June 2021, an e-commerce platform that has quickly grown into one of India’s most popular quick-commerce startups.

    At only 22, Vohra’s net worth is around Rs 4,480 crore, and with this achievement, he has achieved another milestone of being the youngest billionaire in India. He has appeared on the Hurun India Rich List four times. His friend, Aadit Palicha, who is now 23, is the second youngest on the list. Vohra has also been named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list, highlighting his influence as one of the youngest innovators in India. 

