Business

Meet man, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', close friend of Mukesh Ambani, was once a billionaire, is now..

A one-time billionaire, he was ranked the 11th richest Indian in 2007 with a net worth of $4 billion, largely due to Jai Corp's remarkable market value

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 06:11 AM IST

Meet man, who is called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', close friend of Mukesh Ambani, was once a billionaire, is now..
Anand Jain is now the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited and close friend of Mukesh Ambani
In the shadows of India's corporate giants, a mysterious figure wields immense influence. Anand Jain, often dubbed Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son,' is a name that rings bells in the corridors of power and wealth.

Born in 1975, Anand Jain is now the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited, boasting over three decades of diverse business experience, spanning real estate, finance, and capital markets. Known affectionately as 'AJ' within business circles, he shares an unbreakable bond with Reliance Industries’ chief, Mukesh Ambani, a friendship that traces back to their school days at Hill Grange High School in Mumbai.

Jain's professional journey is nothing short of impressive. A one-time billionaire, he was ranked the 11th richest Indian in 2007 with a net worth of $4 billion, largely due to Jai Corp's remarkable market value. By 2012, Forbes estimated his net worth to be $525 million. Jai Corp, founded in 1985, has interests in manufacturing steel, plastic processing, and spinning yarn. The company’s total revenue as of March 2023 was Rs 600.7 crore, with net sales of Rs 106.89 crore in December 2023. Additionally, Jai Corp has a substantial portfolio in SEZs, infrastructure, venture capital, and real estate, with investments in 33 projects across 14 Indian cities.

Jain's expertise has made him indispensable to Reliance Industries. As a strategic advisor to Mukesh Ambani, particularly in real estate, he has been pivotal in major capital market transactions. He has also served on the board of trustees for Mumbai Port Trust and Jawaharlal Nehru Port and is the Director of Rewas Port Limited.

Despite his significant contributions, Jain remains a figure of interest. He reportedly does not draw a salary from Reliance, underscoring his unique position within the conglomerate. His pivotal role in the day-to-day operations of Reliance, especially in its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Infocomm, highlights his behind-the-scenes influence.

On a personal note, Anand Jain is an alumnus of Mumbai University and the London Business School, specialising in Risk Management. Residing in Mumbai with his wife Sushma and their two children, Jain’s family life is equally notable. His son, Harsh Jain, co-founded Dream11, a leading fantasy sports platform in India, which boasts over 200 million users and significant revenue milestones.

Anand Jain's journey from a trusted friend to a key business magnate is a tale of loyalty, expertise, and excellence.

