Let us tell you about a man who is among the world's richest tycoons. No, it's not Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani. Let's delve into the details.

Ravi Jaipuria, aka India's Cola King, is an Indian businessman and chairman of RJ Corp. Under the RJ Corp, Jaipuria handles everything from beverages to fast food, healthcare and education.

Interestingly, Varun Beverages, under the RJ Corp, is the largest bottling partner for PepsiCo's soft drink brands outside the US and Devyani International. He also oversees international franchises such as - KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and TWG Tea Outlets.

Education

Ravi Jaipuria pursued business management in the United States. He came to India in 1985 when he joined the family business as a bottler for Pepsi Cola. Additionally, he has aso acquired a minority stake in Medanta - a healthcare firm.

Jaipuria's business witnessed a remarkable moment when his company got listed on BSE and NSE after an initial public offering in 2016.

Ravi Japuria's net worth

As per media reports, Jaipuria's net worth stands at approximately Rs 14.2 billion dollars, i.e., over Rs 1,000 crores. In October 2024, Ravi Jaipuria came to be ranked 14th on the Forbes list of India’s 100 richest tycoons.