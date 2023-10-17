Meet man who heads Rs 7,121 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 23,350 crore net worth

He has over 10 years of work experience in various management positions.

Devansh Jain is the all-time director of Inox Wind, part of the USD 6 billion Inox GFL Group. He is a third-generation businessman, and the Executive Director of the Group, an Indian conglomerate with a legacy of more than 90 years.

The 36-year-old started the company in 2009 with a corpus of Rs 40 crore borrowed from Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. He has been spearheading Inox Group’s foray into the wind energy sector. Jain has over 10 years of work experience in various management positions.

He is the son of billionaire Vivek Jain who runs InoxGFL Group as chairman. According to Forbes, the chemicals tycoon has a real-time net worth of Rs 23,350 crore as of October 14. Vivek has appeared at No. 81 in the Forbes Richest Indian 2023 list.

Devansh Jain holds a double major degree in Economics and Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, US. He returned to India from the US in 2007, he shadowed his father for two years before deciding to enter the renewable energy sector in 2009.

Inox Wind is a renewable wind energy solutions provider which works on two business models -- Turnkey Solution and Equipment Supply Model. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 7,121 crore as of October 17.

Under his leadership, Inox Wind has grown tremendously and become one of the largest and most successful renewable energy companies. . Devansh was instrumental in overseeing Inox Wind's listing on the Indian stock exchanges in 2015, one of the most successful IPOs of its time.