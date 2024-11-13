Once ranked as the world’s sixth-richest, this man is now facing financial challenges but continues a lavish lifestyle in Mumbai with his family.

In 2008, Anil Ambani was ranked as the sixth-richest person globally, surpassing even his older brother, Mukesh Ambani. At that time, Anil served as chairman and managing director of the Reliance Group (also known as Reliance ADA Group) and had an impressive net worth of USD 42 billion (around Rs 350 crore by today’s valuation), according to Forbes. The Reliance Group was established in 2006 after Anil and Mukesh Ambani split Reliance Industries, leading Anil to manage companies like Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, and Reliance Communications. He achieved great milestones, including overseeing India’s largest IPO through Reliance Power, which was fully subscribed in less than a minute. His influence extended to the entertainment sector, where he acquired a majority stake in Adlabs Films and collaborated with Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks in a USD 1.2 billion venture.

However, by 2020, Anil Ambani faced severe financial struggles. In February, he declared bankruptcy, claiming a net worth of zero due to significant liabilities amid ongoing legal disputes. Reliance Capital Limited (RCL), one of his key companies, reported a debt of Rs 20,379.71 crore by the end of 2020. Despite these challenges, his sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani, stepped in and began managing operations, leading to some recovery. Their leadership boosted Reliance Power’s stock value, and investments from Japan’s Nippon gave Reliance Capital a renewed push.

Today, Anil Ambani’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 29.9 million (Rs 249 crore), as reported by The Times of India. Reliance Group’s market value has also recovered, standing at Rs 10,759 crore, according to DNA. Despite his business struggles, Anil continues to live a luxurious lifestyle with his family. He has been married to former Bollywood actress Tina Munim since 1991, and they reside in a 17-storey mansion, "Abode," located in Mumbai’s exclusive Pali Hill area. This 16,000-square-foot home boasts a rooftop helipad, swimming pool, terrace gardens, multiple gyms, garages, and a floor for each family member.

The Ambanis also own a Bombardier Global Express XRS private jet, worth Rs 311 crore, with a range of 6,390 nautical miles and three cabin zones. Anil’s luxury car collection includes a Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 3.5 crore), a Lexus SUV, an Audi Q7 (Rs 88-97 lakh), and a Mercedes GLK350 (Rs 77 lakh). Today, Anil and Tina Ambani live in "Abode" with their two sons and daughter-in-law, Krisha Shah, enjoying an elegant lifestyle while navigating the evolving fortunes of their business.

