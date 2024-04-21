Meet man who has done biggest real estate transactions of 2024, bought 2 lavish sea-facing homes in Mumbai for Rs...

Anil Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director of Wellknown Polyesters Ltd, a firm that manufactures and exports polyester yarn, has made one of the biggest real estate transactions of 2024 until the present.

Mumbai’s real estate market continues to bloom and witness an evolving trend as another wealthy Indian businessman has signed a massive deal to buy two sea-facing homes in South Mumbai.

As per Economic Times report, Anil Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director of Wellknown Polyesters Ltd, a firm that manufactures and exports polyester yarn, has made one of the biggest real estate transactions of 2024 until the present.

The report states that the Indian businessman invested around Rs 270 crore to buy two luxurious sea-facing apartments in Malabar Hill, one of the lavish areas in Mumbai.

Situated on the 17th and 18th floor of Lodha Malabar — an evolving lavish residential tower on Walkeshwar Road — the homes were bought by Gupta and his wife from Macrotech Developers, an extended real estate entity of the Lodha Group.

Designed by architect Hafeez Contractor, the 31-floors luxurious residential project aims to intermingle modern living with its ultra-premium housing. The project will provide several luxury resources such as an indoor pool with stunning views of the Arabian Sea, a vast lounge seating, an al-fresco dining area, and more.

As per a report, the value of the first apartment, spanning across 9548 square feet, is around Rs 135.21 crore. While, the second sea-facing home cost them around Rs 134.78 crore, including a stamp duty of Rs 8.08 crore.