'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale live updates: Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun in race to win reality show

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Meet man who has lost Rs 25000 crore in just 27 days, still richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 08:25 AM IST

Edited by

Elon Musk, who is the world's wealthiest individual, has lost $30.5 billion (Rs 25,000 crore) in the first 27 days of 2024, bringing his net worth below the $200 billion mark. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index data, Musk's fortune, which stood at $299 billion on January 1, 2024, witnessed a sharp decline to $199 billion by the end of the market trade on January 26, 2024, a 13.3% decrease.

Musk's financial standing is intricately linked to his substantial stake in Tesla, the leading global electric car manufacturer renowned for its electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions. Additionally, Musk holds pivotal roles as the Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and as a significant shareholder in X, previously known as Twitter.

Tesla's market valuation witnessed a substantial drop of over $94 billion in the initial weeks of the year. Contributing factors include policy shifts on electric vehicles by Hertz Global Holdings Inc., price cuts for Chinese-manufactured cars, and indications of rising labor costs. Moreover, a slowdown in electric vehicle demand, particularly in the United States, has added to the company's challenges.

The decline in Tesla's fortunes was exacerbated by a 13% drop in Tesla shares on Thursday following the company's fourth-quarter earnings report falling short of market expectations. This earnings miss resulted in a significant single-day loss of over $18 billion in Musk's net worth.

Since Musk's acquisition in October 2022 for $44 billion, X has witnessed a  71% loss in value. 

SpaceX holds an estimated value of about $180 billion, with Musk commanding a substantial 42% stake in the privately held company based on a December 2023 tender offer.

However, despite the loss in fortune, Musk continues to remain the richest man way ahead of Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Gautam Adani.

