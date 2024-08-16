Twitter
Business

Meet man who has inked Rs 34000 crore deal with British firm, his company competes with Mukesh Ambani's Jio, father is..

Sunil Mittal has recently announced a significant move that underscores the growing influence of Indian companies in global telecommunications. Bharti Enterprises will acquire a 24.5% stake in BT Group, the largest broadband and mobile company in the UK

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

Meet man who has inked Rs 34000 crore deal with British firm, his company competes with Mukesh Ambani's Jio, father is..
Shravin Bharti Mittal, son of telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal
In the shadow of a billion-dollar legacy, a quiet mastermind emerges. Shravin Bharti Mittal, son of telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal, has forged his own path, one step at a time, from the corridors of Harvard to the helm of international corporate leadership. But Shravin’s ascent was far from preordained; it was the result of calculated risks and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Shravin's journey began at the prestigious University of Bath, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance. But the turning point came with his acceptance to Harvard Business School, a decision that would set the stage for a remarkable career. While at Harvard, Shravin sharpened his financial acumen, interning at Dropbox and later joining Better Capital, a British private equity firm, where his career in finance officially took off in 2014.

Shravin’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. By 2017, he had climbed the ranks to become the managing director of Bharti Global Ltd., the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises. Here, he wielded his expertise to steer the company’s global investments, marking his place in the business world. His earlier roles at JPMorgan, where he specialised in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector, and later at SoftBank, further solidified his reputation as a visionary in global finance.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Shravin’s ventures reflect his innovative spirit. As the founder of Unbound Ltd., he has been instrumental in nurturing growth for tech companies like Databricks, Snowflake, and Asana, making strategic investments that have positioned him as a key player in the global tech investment landscape.

Sunil Mittal has recently announced a significant move that underscores the growing influence of Indian companies in global telecommunications. Bharti Enterprises will acquire a 24.5% stake in BT Group, the largest broadband and mobile company in the UK, for approximately Rs. 34,000 crore. This investment will make Bharti the largest stakeholder in BT Group, marking a role reversal from 1997 when BT invested in Bharti Airtel. The deal involves purchasing shares from Altice UK, owned by Patrick Drahi, with 9.99% being bought immediately and the remaining 14.51% pending regulatory approval.

Shravin Bharti Mittal’s journey is a proof to the power of strategic foresight and the importance of forging one’s path, even under the shadow of an empire.

