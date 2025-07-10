Meet man who has brought good fortune for Anil Ambani, know how he helped him in being debt-free, his name is...

The company has also made significant investments in these sectors, with Reliance Infrastructure recently announcing a new entity, Reliance Jai Properties Private Limited, to focus on real estate development.

The rapid change in Anil Ambani's fortune has left many wondering if he has discovered a magic lamp. From being neck-deep in debt and declaring himself bankrupt to signing deal after deal, Anil Ambani's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable. The question on everyone's mind is: what has changed?

Who is behind Anil Ambani's success?

Anil Ambani's business empire has been transformed by the entry of a new member, Jai Anmol Ambani, his 33-year-old son. Jay Anmol has been instrumental in reversing the fortunes of his father's companies, which were once plagued by heavy debt and bankruptcy. Since joining his father's company, Jay Anmol has focused on strengthening the foundation of the business and reducing debt.

How Jai Anmol Ambani strategic decisions helped Anil Ambani in begin debt-ridden?

Jai Anmol's strategic decisions have been key to the turnaround. He has focused on businesses that are poised for growth, such as green energy and defense. The company has also made significant investments in these sectors, with Reliance Infrastructure recently announcing a new entity, Reliance Jai Properties Private Limited, to focus on real estate development. Additionally, the company is exploring opportunities in the electric vehicle sector.

A new era for Anil Ambani's business empire

The entry of Jai Anmol Ambani into his father's business has marked a new era of growth and success. With a focus on strategic decision-making and investment in growth sectors, Jai Anmol is set to take the company to new heights. As the business landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Anil Ambani's companies perform under Ja Anmol's leadership.

Reliance Infrastructure has received several major orders, including a Rs 600 crore order from a German company and a strategic partnership with Coastal Mechanics Inc. in the United States. These deals are expected to boost the company's revenue and profitability. Now Anil Ambani’s debts are reducing, and his companies are securing new contracts like a Rs 2,000 crore solar project in Bhutan.

Anil Ambani's elder son, Jai Anmol Ambani, was already helping him grow the business, and now his younger son, Jai Anshul Ambani, has also joined the business. Together, both brothers are working to help their father overcome the burden of debt.

How Anil Ambani's sons are helping him in growing business?

Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani have focused on executing the Reliance Group’s Vision 2030 growth strategy. They implemented fundraising plans for core business like Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power.

They raised Rs 4,500 crore through preferential equity issuance. Also secured Rs 7,100 crore via foreign currency convertible bonds in collaboration with Värde Partners. They also generated Rs 6,000 crore through qualified institutional placements (QIPs).

These initiatives boosted investor confidence and resulted in a surge in the group’s stock prices.

Anil Ambani's net worth

With his decisions, Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani has increased his net worth to USD 3.3 billion, or nearly Rs 20,000 crore. According to a report, Jai Anmol Ambani owns wealth worth Rs 20,000 crore. Meanwhile, an Indiatimes report suggests that Isha Ambani's assets are worth around Rs 831 crore. Although Jai Anmol keeps a low profile and stays out of the limelight, in business, he is now giving tough competition to his cousins.