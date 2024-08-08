Meet man who has bigger car collection than Mukesh Ambani, owns Rs 500 crore home, his neighbour is...

The renovated space will feature Michelle’s renowned art collection and a showcase of Yohan’s impressive automobile collection—an assemblage valued at over Rs 100 crore

In the heart of South Mumbai, a grand estate has emerged from the shadows, making waves across the city’s elite circles. The mansion, located in the prestigious Cuffe Parade area, has recently been acquired by Yohan Poonawala and his wife, Michelle Poonawala. This grand residence, sprawling across 30,000 square feet, is rumoured to be valued at over Rs 500 crore—a figure that reflects its unmatched grandeur and exclusivity.

Yohan Poonawala, the influential chairman of Poonawala Engineering Group, and his wife, Michelle, renowned for her role at MYP Design Studio, are set to transform this lavish property into a masterpiece of luxury. Sources indicate that while the exact price remains undisclosed, the mansion’s worth is substantially above the rumoured estimate, given the area’s high-value real estate and the mansion’s unique attributes.

The Poonawalas’ new abode will serve as their second home, with their primary residence being Poonawala House in Pune. Michelle, known for her exquisite taste, will oversee the mansion’s renovation, ensuring that it mirrors their high standards. The renovated space will feature Michelle’s renowned art collection and a showcase of Yohan’s impressive automobile collection—an assemblage valued at over Rs 100 crore, surpassing even Mukesh Ambani's famed collection.

Yohan Poonawala’s car collection includes iconic vehicles such as the Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, and Lamborghini Gallardo. His passion for automobiles is matched by his interest in horse racing, and his fleet of luxurious cars, including private helicopters, is a testament to his affluent lifestyle. The Poonawala family, among India’s wealthiest, continues to maintain a low profile, with Yohan Poonawala being the elder cousin of Serum Institute CEO, Adar Poonawala.

Born in 1972 to business tycoon Jawarai Poonawala and Behroze, Yohan’s journey from a young student at Bishop’s School in Pune to an accomplished industrialist is marked by significant achievements and an expanding legacy. His collection of vehicles, once starting with a 1931 Chevrolet, has evolved alongside his family's rise to prominence, reflecting his enduring passion and success.