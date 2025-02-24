His life took a significant turn when he joined ICRISAT in 2006 as a driver and general assistant.

From humble beginnings as a truck driver to building a thriving business empire with an annual turnover of over Rs 1 crore, this man’s rags-to-riches story is a true inspiration. He had to quit studying after completing Class 9 as his family struggled financially. Now this man runs a successful company and is also dubbed as the ‘Millet man of Telangana’, he is none other than Biradhar Veer Shetty.

Hailing from Gangapur village in Sangareddy district, he was raised in a humble environment where he had to take on responsibilities at a young age. As the eldest of three brothers, he began working odd jobs to support his family. His journey took him to the highways, where he started as a truck helper and eventually became a truck driver. He also worked as a small-time actor at Ramoji Film City. Despite owning 11 acres of land, he yearned to do something extraordinary, driven by a passion to make a meaningful impact.

His life took a significant turn when he joined ICRISAT in 2006 as a driver and general assistant. Working with renowned scientists, he learned advanced farming techniques and was inspired to focus on millet farming after witnessing poverty and food insecurity in Beed, Maharashtra. In 2009, he opened his first millet roti shop in Hyderabad with an initial investment of Rs 20,000, which eventually gained popularity and led to rapid business growth.



Shetty cultivates a diverse range of crops on his 18-acre farm, including sugarcane, chickpea, red gram, jowar, bajra, foxtail millet, and finger millet. In 2009, he established S S Bhavani Foods Pvt Ltd, a value-added centre for millets in Chandanagar, Hyderabad. Over the next seven years, the company innovated and developed an impressive portfolio of 60 value-added millet products utilizing sorghum, bajra, foxtail millet, and finger millet.

Today, he is a successful entrepreneur with multiple ventures, operating across 8 states, employing 40 people, and generating a Rs 1 crore turnover. His businesses include food processing, biomass, and water plants. Through his Swavalamban Agri Foundation, Shetty supports farmers, promoting millet farming and value addition, and has trained thousands, significantly increasing their incomes.