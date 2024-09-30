Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

'Fizool ki baatein...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas on comparing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

What is Green War Room, created to curb Delhi air pollution?

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

10 most-awaited OTT releases in October 2024

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Top 10 fastest 100 team score in test cricket

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

It was a great script but Aamir Khan changed the climax, it turned out to be a masterstroke for...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

Apoorva Mehta who is the founder of Instacart overcame numerous startup failures to build a billion-dollar grocery delivery service.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 08:35 PM IST

Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...
Apoorva Mehta
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apoorva Mehta's journey to success was filled with challenges and failures, but it eventually led him to become a successful entrepreneur. Mehta, the founder of Instacart, a popular grocery delivery app in the US, stepped down from the company's board in 2022, leaving behind a fortune of USD 1.1 billion (Rs 9,194 crore). His story is a true example of perseverance paying off.

Interestingly, Instacart is now valued at USD 10.26 billion is approximately Rs 85,158 crores according to a report by Stock Analysis. Mehta’s journey started when he noticed a simple but persistent problem, an empty refrigerator. Born and raised in India, Mehta earned an engineering degree from the University of Waterloo in Canada. After graduation, he joined Amazon as a supply-chain engineer. However, after two years with the e-commerce giant, Mehta decided to quit and pursue his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

But the road to success wasn’t easy. Over the next two years, Mehta tried and failed at nearly 20 different startup ideas. From launching an advertising platform for gaming companies to creating a social network for lawyers, none of his ventures gained traction. Mehta was struggling to find a breakthrough idea that would make an impact.

The turning point came when Mehta faced a simple but recurring problem in his daily life. He was often low on groceries, and every time he opened his fridge, he was greeted with empty shelves. This frustration led him to recognize a gap in the market – while online shopping had grown significantly, grocery delivery remained largely untapped. Seeing the potential in this space, Mehta founded Instacart in 2012.

In the early days of Instacart, Mehta himself made deliveries using Uber. His dedication and hands-on approach helped the company grow quickly. Instacart saw a massive surge in popularity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people relied on home deliveries.

In September 2022, Instacart went public, pricing its IPO at USD 30 per share and raising USD 660 million. After years of hard work, Mehta handed over his responsibilities to Fidji Simo, the current CEO of Instacart. Mehta's journey from a string of failed startups to building a billion-dollar company shows that success often comes after many attempts and failures. His story is a reminder that perseverance is the key to achieving great things, even when the path is difficult.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

This film faced 34 cases, later became superhit, it had those THREE controversial words

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts hacked, actor issues official statement

Google rejected this man's request, he left company, now re-hired for Rs 22625 crore

Google rejected this man's request, he left company, now re-hired for Rs 22625 crore

Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

Ratan Tata's company ends 'legacy steel making' after 100 years, we know the reason

Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe

Meet 80-year-old South Korean model who made history as oldest participant in Miss Universe

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement