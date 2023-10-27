Meet man who grew up barefoot, found secret to success in date of birth, built Rs 7300 crore company

Today an extremely rich man after selling his business for around Rs 7300 crore, JC Chaudhry found the secret to his success in numbers.

An impoverished family in a relatively unknown village in Haryana produced one of India's most unique rags-to-riches stories. JC Chaudhry, today an extremely rich man after selling his business for around Rs 7300 crore, grew up without having slippers till the age of 12. He had never owned a trouser before college. But such lack of resources did not come in the way of him achieving unparalleled success. The Delhi-based businessman and educator partly credits his successful decisions in life to… numbers.

Born in 1949 to a father who owned a small shop in the Sevli village, Chaudhry made the most of whatever opportunity came his way. He did his bachelors and then masters in Botany, completing MSc from the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani back in 1972. He then took up a number of teaching jobs, eventually clearing UPSC to become the principal of a New Delhi school. It was in 1984 that Chaudhary realised the secret to success hidden in date of birth.

He was introduced to numerology by his brother-in-law. He soon realised that whatever was happening in his life “was not in sync with my date of birth,” he once told Forbes. He went back to his home village and sorted his date of birth which was different in records from his actual one. He gives numerology the credit for much of his success. Numbers defined his methods in aspects like hiring talent, buying land for his educational institute, finalising fees structure and other business decisions.

Chaudhry founded Aakash Institute, later known as Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), 1988 after quitting his comfortable government job. Starting out with just 12 students, lakhs of students join Aakash today to ace competitive exams in medical and engineering. In 2019, New York-based investment firm Blackstone acquired 37.5 percent stake in Aakash for Rs 1,350 crore in a deal valuing the business around Rs 3,545 crore. He eventually sold his company for around Rs 7,300 crore to edtech giant Byju’s in 2021.

Since then, Chaudhry and family have been investing in real estate while he is also building a numerology platform called Nummero. His son Aakash, after whom Chaudhry named his company, was the MD before Byju’s deal. They have bought properties including two bungalows, three luxury apartments and a farmhouse for over Rs 300 crore. The Chaudhry family also operates a super specialty hospital in the national capital.