Meet man, who got Rs 30 crore salary hike, leads Rs 1572 crore company that once offered job to Ratan Tata, he is...

Arvind Krishna received a Rs 30 crore salary increase, raising his annual compensation to Rs 154 crore.

Arvind Krishna, the CEO of International Business Machines (IBM), has recently been in the spotlight for a remarkable reason: he has received a substantial salary hike of Rs 30 crore. This increase has elevated his total annual compensation to Rs 154 crore, up from Rs 135 crore in the previous year. The news highlights not just Krishna’s impressive earnings but also his long-standing association with IBM.

Arvind Krishna has been a dedicated employee of IBM for an impressive 34 years. He started his journey with the company in 1990, working in various roles before being appointed CEO in 2020. Over these years, Krishna has played a pivotal role in driving IBM’s growth and innovation. His recent salary adjustment reflects the company’s recognition of his contributions and leadership.

Krishna’s journey to this prominent position is both inspiring and noteworthy. Born in Andhra Pradesh to an Indian Army officer and raised in a Telugu-speaking family, Krishna’s early life was shaped by his mother’s work for Army widows' welfare. He received his schooling in Tamil Nadu and Dehradun, before pursuing an engineering degree at the prestigious IIT Kanpur. His academic journey continued in the United States, where he earned a PhD in electrical engineering. This educational background paved the way for his career at IBM, where he has made significant strides.

IBM, under Krishna’s leadership, is one of the world’s largest companies, with a market capitalization exceeding Rs 1,450,000 crore. The substantial increase in Krishna’s salary underscores not only his personal success but also his vital role in steering IBM to new heights. This news serves as a testament to Krishna’s hard work and the value he brings to one of the global leaders in technology.

