Business

Meet man who got Rs 1600 crore investment from Mukesh Ambani, then built Rs 6400 crore company, his business is...

The richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani, supports the company, which started out as a WhatsApp group and is currently valued at Rs 6400 crore.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

Meet man who got Rs 1600 crore investment from Mukesh Ambani, then built Rs 6400 crore company, his business is...
The founder of one of the most well-known startups in India at the moment is Kabeer Biswas. The business, which was founded as a WhatsApp group and is now valued at Rs 6400 crore, is supported by Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India. Currently undergoing a difficult period, Kabeer Biswas founded Dunzo in 2014. The makeshift WhatsApp group quickly gained popularity among investors, and Mukesh Ambani was persuaded to contribute over Rs 1600 crore. Kabeer Biswas is not the sole founder of Dunzo, but he was the driving force behind the concept of launching a company out of a WhatsApp group.
 
When Kabeer Biswas arrived in Bengaluru to oversee the transition of Hoppr, he teamed up with Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri, and Mukund Jha to launch Dunzo.

Before his foray into the world of startups, Kabeer Biswas had a diverse professional background. After his first business, Hoppr, was acquired by Hike, he was inspired to continue his entrepreneurial journey. Prior to this, Kabeer, an engineer with a specialization in computer science, worked in a plastic factory in Silvassa. He further honed his business skills in sales and customer service at Airtel, following some training. This varied experience laid the foundation for his future entrepreneurial success.

Over the previous 12 months, Dunzo has repeatedly postponed paying its employees. With a 288 per cent increase of the prior year, it reported a loss of Rs 1,800 crore in FY23. Other high-ranking executives who have left the company include its finance director and two co-founders. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
