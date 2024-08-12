Twitter
Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

Sunita Williams' husband finally breaks his silence over NASA astronaut being stuck in space for over...

'If we had not helped…': What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

Business

Meet man who got rejected 35 times, worked for Rs 10000, then got Rs 2 crore salary job at Microsoft but quit it for…

He started pursuing a degree in BCA (Bachelor of Computer Application) at Bundelkhand University after securing a good AIEEE score. After graduating, Manu applied for numerous jobs but was rejected by over 35 companies.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

Tough times don’t last but people with tough spirits do end up achieving their ultimate goals. One such inspirational success story is of Manu Agrawal, founder of Tutort, who battled numerous adversities to attain staggering success.

Belonging to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, Manu studied at a Hindi-medium government school where he was an average student and had issues with maths. 

Thereafter, he started pursuing a degree in BCA (Bachelor of Computer Application) at Bundelkhand University after securing a good AIEEE score. After graduating, Manu applied for numerous jobs but was rejected by over 35 companies. 

But, he persisted and eventually secured a job at Wipro with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, he did his master's in Computer Application at the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli. 

Thereafter in 2016, he was selected by Microsoft for an internship, after which he received a job offer at Microsoft in Seattle, Washington. He was then hired for a whopping salary package worth Rs. 1.9 crore, as per Navbharat Times.

Despite achieving great heights at a young age, Manu had bigger dreams. He moved to India during Covid-19 as his family convinced him, and then began working as a software engineer for Google in India.

Later he left his job and partnered with his friend Abhishek Gupta to establish his startup named Tutort Academy in 2021, which is an online platform famous for its master courses in programming and software engineering including fields like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Structure, etc. 

Presently, Tutort Academy dreams of teaching over one million students Software Engineering through its diverse approach and trainers from renowned institutions like IITs, NITs, and IIMs.

 
