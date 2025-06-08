Fahim Sultan Ali founded Drools in 2010 to offer affordable, high-quality pet food in India, growing it into a Rs 800 crore brand with global reach.

Fahim Sultan Ali is a well-known name in India’s pet food industry. Inspired by successful foreign brands, Fahim started a business to make affordable and good quality pet food for pets in India. He founded Drools Pet Food Private Limited in 2010, under the IB Group. His goal was simple – to provide nutritious and affordable food options for pets in India. Today, Drools has become one of the leading pet food brands in the country, with an annual turnover of around Rs 800 crore and a yearly growth rate of 40%. Fahim was born in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. He noticed that the Indian pet food market was mostly controlled by foreign companies. These imported products were expensive and often lacked proper nutrition for pets. Seeing this gap, Fahim decided to start Drools with the aim of producing quality pet food locally, at a price that Indian pet owners could afford. He received support from the IB Group, a company already experienced in making poultry and animal feed. The group helped provide raw materials and improved the production process.

Building trust was not easy at first. Fahim faced many challenges convincing shopkeepers to stock his products and educating pet owners about the benefits of his pet food. But he stayed determined and slowly won over customers. Today, Drools is a huge success, exporting to more than 22 countries including Australia, the UAE, and Israel. It is the second largest pet food brand in India and offers more than 650 products, such as dry food, wet food, treats, and supplements for dogs and cats.

Drools currently employs around 3,400 people and operates six factories with a large warehouse space of 1.6 million square feet. About half of the employees work in sales and distribution, helping reach customers across India. The company develops its products with help from nutritionists and animal experts. Popular celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Pandey endorse the brand. Drools connects with its customers through both online and offline platforms, making it easier for pet owners to find trusted food for their furry friends.

Fahim Sultan Ali’s journey shows how dedication and understanding of local needs can create a strong brand that serves the growing pet care market in India.