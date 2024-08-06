Meet man who gives information about Mukesh Ambani, Adani's net worth, he is the founder of…

He served three terms as the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. In 2020, he also ran for the U.S. presidential election as a Democratic candidate. This year, President Joe Biden awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom

From Elon Musk to the fortunes of business magnates like Ambani and Adani, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a go-to source

In the world of finance, where fortunes rise and fall with the tick of the clock, there is one index that stands as the lighthouse of wealth measurement – the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This familiar line introduces us to the latest updates on the net worth of the world's richest individuals. From the wealth fluctuations of Elon Musk to the fortunes of India's business magnates like Ambani and Adani, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a go-to source. But who founded Bloomberg, and how much is the founder himself worth?

Bloomberg is an American company, well established in finance, data, and media. It was founded in October 1981 in New York by Michael R. Bloomberg, often referred to as Mike Bloomberg. Michael Bloomberg, now 82 years old, is still an active founding member of the company. He served as the CEO from 1981 to 2001 and then again from 2014 to 2023.

But how much is Michael Bloomberg worth? While the Bloomberg Billionaires Index doesn’t list him, Forbes does. According to Forbes, Michael Bloomberg’s net worth stands at a staggering $104.7 billion (approximately ₹878925 lakh crores), placing him 13th among the world's richest individuals. Beyond his wealth, Bloomberg is a notable philanthropist. In the last year alone, he donated $3 billion, with his total lifetime charitable contributions exceeding $17 billion, supporting causes like gun safety, climate change, and education.

So, next time you read about the wealth of Ambani, Adani, or Musk, remember the man behind the numbers – Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire who measures and matches the fortunes of the world’s wealthiest.