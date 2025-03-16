The recipients include employees of Prudent, its wholly owned subsidiaries, and even Shah’s personal staff, such as household helpers and drivers

Sanjay Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited, has gifted 175,000 equity shares worth approximately Rs 34 crore to around 650 individuals. The recipients include employees of Prudent, its wholly owned subsidiaries, and even Shah’s personal staff, such as household helpers and drivers.

This generous gesture marks Shah’s 25-year journey in business. The share transfer comes with no conditions or retention clauses, making it a purely voluntary reward.

“This is not just a transfer of shares; it is my heartfelt thank you to those who have stood with me – not just as employees, but as companions on this journey,” Shah said. He expressed gratitude for their loyalty and contributions, calling them the foundation of Prudent’s success.

Under Shah’s leadership, Prudent has grown into a leading financial services group in India. Over the past two decades, he has driven key initiatives and created multiple business verticals. An early believer in technology’s role in the financial sector, Shah helped transform the mutual fund and financial services landscape in India.

His decision to share his success with employees and personal staff highlights his appreciation for their support in his entrepreneurial journey.