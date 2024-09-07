Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

This person's fortune has grown by $54 billion in 2024 making him the year's biggest wealth gainer.

Mark Zuckerberg who is the cofounder and CEO of Meta, has seen his fortune grow more than anyone else in 2024. His wealth has increased by a massive $54 billion this year, boosting his net worth by over 40% to $182 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This impressive rise places him fourth on the list of the world’s richest people, just $7 billion behind Bernard Arnault, the founder and CEO of luxury goods company LVMH, who holds the third spot.

Earlier this year, Nvidia's cofounder and CEO, Jensen Huang, was ahead of Zuckerberg in terms of year-to-date wealth gains. However, Huang recently took an $11.5 billion hit as Nvidia's stock price sharply declined over the last two trading days. Despite this setback, Huang’s fortune has still grown by $44 billion this year, bringing his net worth to about $93 billion.

Meta, the company Zuckerberg leads, is a social media giant that owns platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads. In recent years, Meta has invested heavily in virtual reality, the metaverse, and artificial intelligence. Initially, these expensive moves worried investors, leading to a significant drop in Meta's stock by over 75% between September 2021 and November 2022.

However, the growing interest in AI and Meta's efforts to control spending have renewed investor confidence in the company. As a result, Meta's shares have surged, reaching record highs above $500 and valuing the company at $1.3 trillion. This remarkable comeback has significantly increased the value of Zuckerberg's 13% stake in Meta.

Zuckerberg's personal fortune has skyrocketed from under $35 billion in November 2022 to over $182 billion today, making him the biggest wealth gainer in the world this year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

