The co-founder of Zomato, Pankaj Chaddah, has become a perfect example of inspiration in his incredible path of perseverance and reimagining. When Pankaj and Deepinder Goyal founded Zomato in 2008, they ignited a revolution that changed how we currently experience food delivery and dining

Chaddah is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. After completing his graduation, his career path led him to the corporate world. In 2008, two friends named Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah left their lucrative jobs at Bain & Co. to enter India’s uncharted online food space. Zomato was first introduced as 'FoodieBay.' In 2010, Foodiebay was relaunched as Zomato, and it is presently undergoing a rebranding to 'Eternal.'

Zomato diversified its services to include online ordering, table reservations, food delivery, and even digital payments under Chaddah's direction. Chaddah assisted Zomato in becoming a comprehensive platform for everything food-related by identifying important growth areas, streamlining operations, and cultivating enduring connections with investors and restaurant partners.

Even though Zomato became a unicorn in February 2018, Chaddah lost his appetite, which led him to leave the organisation he had helped create for more than ten years. But the energy that drove his adventure stayed with him, and Chaddah began a new chapter in May 2019.

After leaving the company, Chaddah began a new chapter in December 2019 when he and Pooja Khanna, one of Zomato’s earliest employees who oversaw its global operations, founded Mindhouse, a mental wellness initiative that changed its name to "Shyft" in 2022.

The story of Pankaj Chaddah exemplifies the spirit of perseverance. After transforming the food industry, he embarked on a new business venture. His story demonstrates the strength of perseverance and hard effort. He now serves as a source of motivation for would-be business owners in addition to being a co-founder.

According to Hurun India's ranking of the top 200 self-made entrepreneurs, Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder and CEO of the well-known food delivery service Zomato, is ranked number two. In 2024, Zomato's shares saw a sharp increase, and the company's valuation jumped by a staggering 190 percent to Rs 2,51,900 crore, making 41-year-old Goyal a billionaire with a net worth of $1.8 billion (Rs 15, 284 crore).