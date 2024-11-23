Meet man who is a school dropout later became one of India's youngest billionaires by founding TAC Security which is a leading cybersecurity company now valued at Rs. 1100 crore.

Trishneet Arora’s remarkable journey to becoming one of India’s youngest billionaires is inspiring people across the country. Recently, he earned a spot on the Hurun India Rich List 2024, marking a major milestone in his career. What makes his story even more fascinating is that Trishneet is a school dropout who taught himself essential skills and went on to build a successful business.

Who Is Trishneet Arora?

Trishneet Arora is the founder and CEO of TAC Security, a cybersecurity company that focuses on risk and vulnerability management. He started the company in 2013 when he was just 19 years old, with its base in Chandigarh. Today, TAC Security is valued at approximately Rs. 1100 crore and has become a major player in safeguarding digital systems and data from cyber threats.

In 2024, TAC Security achieved a major milestone by getting listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a significant accomplishment for Trishneet and his team. His contributions to cybersecurity have earned him national recognition, including being named one of India’s 50 Most Influential Young Indians by GQ India in 2017. By the age of 23, he was already considered one of India’s top ethical hackers.

A Challenging Start

Trishneet’s journey wasn’t easy. He struggled academically, failing both 8th and 12th grades, and eventually dropped out of school. Despite these setbacks, he remained deeply interested in technology and began teaching himself about computers and cybersecurity. His passion for the subject led him to experiment with hacking. In 2007, he successfully hacked into his father’s tax consulting firm, which inspired him to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

Building TAC Security

Today, TAC Security works with high-profile clients like Reliance, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company also collaborates with state governments, such as Punjab and Gujarat, to improve their cybersecurity measures.

Trishneet Arora’s journey is a testament to hard work, determination, and the power of self-learning. From humble beginnings as a school dropout, he has become a leading figure in India’s tech industry, inspiring millions to chase their dreams and innovate beyond traditional boundaries.

