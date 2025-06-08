. After completing his computer science degree from Bangalore University in 2005, Vikas started working as a senior import manager at Jain Group.

Vikas D Nahar, the founder of Happilo, has built a business empire that has left many in awe. From a small village in Karnataka to becoming the mastermind behind a 500-crore company, Vikas's journey is a testament to his unwavering determination and innovative spirit.

Vikas D Nahar's early life

Born in 1984 in a farmer's family in Mandya district, Vikas's early life was surrounded by the sights and sounds of agriculture. His father, Dhanmal Nahar, cultivated coffee and pepper, and Vikas's exposure to the agricultural world instilled in him a deep understanding of business nuances.

How did Vikas started?

Vikas's brother, Virendra, was already working with "Saatvik Speciality Foods," which gave Vikas valuable insights into the food industry. After completing his computer science degree from Bangalore University in 2005, Vikas started working as a senior import manager at Jain Group. However, his passion lay elsewhere, and he pursued an MBA in marketing from Symbiosis International University in Pune. This marked the beginning of his journey in the food industry.

Soon, he quit his job and completed his MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis International University, Pune in 2008, and later became the Managing Director at Satvik, where his brother also worked.

However, despite a steady and well-paying corporate job, Vikas Nahar always felt like something was missing as he wanted to something more significant in his life and build something of his own.

Vikas stayed strong despite failing 20 times

Vikas began working on new business ideas but faced rejections from investors as many as 20 times. But the young man took it as a learning curve and kept marching towards his goal. “Learning from failure is the key to success,” Nahar said in an interview. Unable to find any investors, Vikas Nahar decided to invest his own money, but barely had any.

How Vikas built Happilo?

With unwavering dedication and a focus on quality, Vikas built Happilo into a thriving business. Today, the company boasts a portfolio of over 40 dry fruits, 60 spices, and 100+ chocolates. Happilo's products are available on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as in retail stores across the country. The company's valuation has soared to over 500 crores, thanks to funding from A91 Partners and Motilal Oswal.

Vikas is not just a successful entrepreneur; he's also a polyglot. He speaks English, Hindi, Kannada, Marwari, and Spanish, which enables him to connect with investors and customers from diverse backgrounds. In 2023, Vikas appeared as a digital guest shark on "Shark Tank India Season 2" and invested in startups like "The Health Factory" and "Nara Aba." His achievements have earned him a spot on Forbes and Times' "40 Under 40" list.

Vikas D. Nahar's journey is a shining example of how determination, hard work, and innovation can lead to success. From a small village to building a 500-crore company, Vikas's story is an inspiration to many. As he continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons, his legacy serves as a reminder that with the right mindset and perseverance, anything is possible.