Meet man who failed 20 times, later built Rs 500 crore firm with just Rs 10,000

The only way to overcome a setback is to grow from it and use the lesson in your next endeavor. Many people who are currently successful in the business sector had to go through many challenges before they could call themselves great in their careers.

One such person is Vikas D. Nahar, co-founder and CEO of Happilo, who persevered through 20 failures without losing courage or self-belief. With his perseverance and hard work, the company that began with a mere investment of Rs 10,000 has grown to Rs 500 crore. Happilo, Nahar's company, produces dry fruits, which are wholesome snacks.

Who is Vikas D Nahar?

Vikas D. Nahar hails from a family of farmers who formerly farmed coffee and black pepper. Because of this, he has always had a preference for business. Regarding education, Vikas attended Bangalore University and graduated in 2005 with a degree in computer science. Vikas began working as a senior import manager for Jain Group after receiving his degree.

He left his job here to pursue an MBA at Symbiosis International University. Nahar became a Managing Director at Satvikk Specialty Foods following the completion of his MBA. He gained a great deal of experience working here. He greatly benefited from these experiences in starting Happilo.

Beginning of the entrepreneurial path

Speaking about his highs and lows, Vikas D. Nahar revealed in a video the difficulties he overcame to become successful. Nahar used just Rs 10,000 to launch the business. There were just two employees in the business at the time.

This is a good way to measure the success of his business, Hapilo, as his products are now readily available on numerous e-commerce sites and in physical retail locations across the nation. According to NBT, his company's valuation has increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 500 crore today.

In 2015, Vikas D. Nahar departed from Satvikk Specialty Foods. Happilo, a company that produced healthy snack items, was founded a year later, in 2016. Regarding Happilo, it currently produces forty different kinds of dried fruit. Aside from this, his company has established a significant market presence with 60 types of spices and 100 types of chocolates.