Harshil Mathur worked as a Wireline Field Engineer at Schlumberger in Mumbai from June 2013 to February 2014. After a brief stint, he resigned to explore other opportunities.

Harshil Mathur, co-founder of Razorpay, had done a lot during his education. From engineering to various IT projects, he had messed his hands in a variety of fields. His determination and readiness to achieve in the field of IT and business led him to find a major fintech company, Razorpay.

Harshil Mathur is a renowned Indian entrepreneur, author, and businessman. Despite facing over 100 rejections from investors, Mathur persevered, securing funding to launch his innovative full-stack integrated payments solution firm, revolutionizing the fintech industry.

Harshil Mathur attended Seedling Public School from 1997 to 2009. He then pursued a mathematics-focused bachelor's degree and later enrolled in the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee's software engineering program.

During his time at IIT, he was involved with various clubs and organizations. Mathur graduated with a BTech degree in 2013. He later joined the YCombinator W15 Batch in 2015, where he received mentorship from notable figures Paul Buchheit and Dalton Caldwell.

He then devoted himself to building Razorpay, teaming up with his college friend Shashank Kumar to create a payment gateway solution for small businesses struggling with online transactions.

Razorpay has evolved from a small ecommerce player to a payment processing giant, handling USD 180 billion (Rs15.65 trillion) in total payments volume annually, with ambitious plans to reach USD 1 trillion in the near future.