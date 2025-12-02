Meet man who faced multiple rejections, then started his own business with Rs 50000, now operates in 12 states with over 4000 employees, his name is..., his company is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranveer Singh breaks silence, issues apology for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: 'I have always deeply respected...'

Punjab Kings star player Glenn Maxwell pulls out of auction, likely to end IPL career

Watch: Dharmendra's video of breaking down at Esha Deol's vidai ceremony goes viral, superstar refused to let his daughter go, then...

MuscleBlaze Z-Verse reinvents Indian fitness fashion to Gen Z

Big update in Sunjay Kapur case: Rani Kapur accuses Priya Sachdev of..., claims her son's annual salary was Rs 60 crore but...

Real reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got divorced REVEALED: 'I am saying this because...'

Before Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru, his ex-wife shared suhaagan post, dropped MAJOR hint why they seperated: 'Through the bond of past...'

Russia-India RELOS: Smart move or risky bet?

Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight gets MAJOR bomb threat, plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai, probe underway

Who is Shilpa Reddy? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's close friend who shared UNSEEN photos from intimate wedding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranveer Singh breaks silence, issues apology for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: 'I have always deeply respected...'

Ranveer Singh issues apology for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One

Watch: Dharmendra's video of breaking down at Esha Deol's vidai ceremony goes viral, superstar refused to let his daughter go, then...

Watch: Dharmendra's video of breaking down at Esha Deol's vidai ceremony viral

K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms

K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms

K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7

Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple

Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony

Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet man who faced multiple rejections, then started his own business with Rs 50000, now operates in 12 states with over 4000 employees, his name is..., his company is...

In 2012, with a limited capital of Rs 50,000 and a plethora of doubts, Neeraj founded HighTech Human Capital (India) Limited (HHCIL). Read to know how he expanded his business

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 09:23 AM IST

Meet man who faced multiple rejections, then started his own business with Rs 50000, now operates in 12 states with over 4000 employees, his name is..., his company is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Everyone reaches a turning point in life when challenges and setbacks seem to hinder them from moving forward. Neeraj Tiwari was at one such juncture, facing constant job rejections as obstacles. Each failed attempt slowly eroded his hope. Yet, he refused to give up. 

After completing his education, he faced numerous rejections and setbacks in his job search. The familiar phrase "we'll call you" became a constant reminder of his struggles. However, he refused to give up and instead chose to pave his own path.

Made his own path, started new business

In 2012, with a limited capital of Rs 50,000 and a plethora of doubts, Neeraj founded HighTech Human Capital (India) Limited (HHCIL). The start was humble, but it marked the beginning of a remarkable journey. HHCIL ventured into the security guard and facility management services sector, gradually earning a reputation for reliability and trust.

Building a strong foundation

Neeraj's focus on quality and customer satisfaction helped HHCIL establish a strong foothold in the market. Despite stiff competition from established players, the company's commitment to delivering excellent services paid off. Over time, HHCIL expanded its offerings to include cash solutions, corporate risk management, and background verification, among others.

HHCIL operates in 12 states, with over 4,000 employees

Today, HHCIL operates in 12 states, with a workforce of over 4,000 employees. The company's annual revenue has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark, a testament to Neeraj's vision and leadership. HHCIL's success has not gone unnoticed, with the company receiving accolades such as the Best Security Agency Award in Gujarat.

Neeraj's efforts have been recognized with the Young Achievers of the Year award in 2017. The company's growth trajectory is expected to continue, with plans to go public in the near future. As HHCIL prepares for its IPO, Neeraj's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals alike.

Future of HHCIL

HHCIL's success story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and innovative thinking. With a strong foundation and a clear vision, the company is poised to reach new heights. As Neeraj continues to lead HHCIL, his journey serves as a reminder that success is within reach for those who dare to dream and work towards it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ranveer Singh breaks silence, issues apology for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1: 'I have always deeply respected...'
Ranveer Singh issues apology for 'mocking' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One
Punjab Kings star player Glenn Maxwell pulls out of auction, likely to end IPL career
Punjab Kings star player Glenn Maxwell pulls out of auction, likely to end IPL c
Watch: Dharmendra's video of breaking down at Esha Deol's vidai ceremony goes viral, superstar refused to let his daughter go, then...
Watch: Dharmendra's video of breaking down at Esha Deol's vidai ceremony viral
MuscleBlaze Z-Verse reinvents Indian fitness fashion to Gen Z
MuscleBlaze Z-Verse reinvents Indian Fitness Fashion to the Gen Z
Big update in Sunjay Kapur case: Rani Kapur accuses Priya Sachdev of..., claims her son's annual salary was Rs 60 crore but...
Big update in Sunjay Kapur case: Rani Kapur accuses Priya Sachdev of..., claims
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms
K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7
Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple
Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement