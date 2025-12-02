Meet man who faced multiple rejections, then started his own business with Rs 50000, now operates in 12 states with over 4000 employees, his name is..., his company is...

In 2012, with a limited capital of Rs 50,000 and a plethora of doubts, Neeraj founded HighTech Human Capital (India) Limited (HHCIL). Read to know how he expanded his business

Everyone reaches a turning point in life when challenges and setbacks seem to hinder them from moving forward. Neeraj Tiwari was at one such juncture, facing constant job rejections as obstacles. Each failed attempt slowly eroded his hope. Yet, he refused to give up.

After completing his education, he faced numerous rejections and setbacks in his job search. The familiar phrase "we'll call you" became a constant reminder of his struggles. However, he refused to give up and instead chose to pave his own path.

Made his own path, started new business

In 2012, with a limited capital of Rs 50,000 and a plethora of doubts, Neeraj founded HighTech Human Capital (India) Limited (HHCIL). The start was humble, but it marked the beginning of a remarkable journey. HHCIL ventured into the security guard and facility management services sector, gradually earning a reputation for reliability and trust.

Building a strong foundation

Neeraj's focus on quality and customer satisfaction helped HHCIL establish a strong foothold in the market. Despite stiff competition from established players, the company's commitment to delivering excellent services paid off. Over time, HHCIL expanded its offerings to include cash solutions, corporate risk management, and background verification, among others.

HHCIL operates in 12 states, with over 4,000 employees

Today, HHCIL operates in 12 states, with a workforce of over 4,000 employees. The company's annual revenue has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark, a testament to Neeraj's vision and leadership. HHCIL's success has not gone unnoticed, with the company receiving accolades such as the Best Security Agency Award in Gujarat.

Neeraj's efforts have been recognized with the Young Achievers of the Year award in 2017. The company's growth trajectory is expected to continue, with plans to go public in the near future. As HHCIL prepares for its IPO, Neeraj's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals alike.

Future of HHCIL

HHCIL's success story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and innovative thinking. With a strong foundation and a clear vision, the company is poised to reach new heights. As Neeraj continues to lead HHCIL, his journey serves as a reminder that success is within reach for those who dare to dream and work towards it.