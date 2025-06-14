Harsh Jain's journey is inspiring as he created a Rs 65,000 crore worth Dream 11, India's first and most famous gaming fantasy platform. He also bought a luxurious apartment near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia.

The journey of a startup is never easy and comes with its own challenges and struggles but Dream 11 founder Harsh Jain was determined to navigate to make an iconic company that has made a storm in the Indian sports and gaming industry. Harsh was born in Mumbai and since childhood has been a huge fan of sports, especially cricket, gaming and even football, and has played both sports. Growing up his passion for technology and love for sports grew to a height that he combined the two to create India’s fantasy cricket gaming destination, Dream 11.

Harsh Jain education

Harsh did early schooling at Greenlaws High School and then studied IB at Sevenoaks High School from 2001-2003. He studied Bachelor of Science in Electric Engineering, Mathematics, and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania from 2003-2007 in Philadelphia. As an ardent sports enthusiast, Harsh participated in the Upenn Cricket Club and Intramural Football while he was still in college. For his masters, he went to Columbia Business School in New York to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2012.

Harsh Jain’s career

Harsh started working as an intern for Microsoft for only three months, from June 2006 to August 2006. He then served as the Manager of Marketing at Jai Corp Limited for only a year from June 2007 to June 2008. Leaving corporate behind, Harsh Jain’s first self-venture was Red Digital, a social media digital marketing agency which he co-founded in 2010. It was acquired three years later in 2013 by Gozoop.

Harsh Jain’s Dream 11

In a 2022 podcast, Harsh said that after 2012, he and his founding team approached almost 150 venture capitalists in two years for funding, but they rejected their idea. “But then each one actually taught us a little bit about our business, from gross margins to lifetime value and CAC,” Harsh said. He started Dream 11 in 2008 along with his college friend Bhavit. That was the year when the Indian Premier League (IPL) had started. Harsh oversees the product, design, tech and marketing of the company while Bhavit Sheth manages operations.

He married dentist Rachana Shah in 2013 and they have a son named Krish. The couple bought a luxurious apartment worth Rs 138 crore which is near Mukesh Amabani's Antilia worth Rs 15,000 crore. His yearly salary is Rs 4 crore based on his monthly salary of Rs 33 lakh. The company is valued at Rs 65,000 crore. His net worth is Rs 67 crore.