Meet man, who entered Hurun Rich List 2024 at 21, runs business worth Rs 3600 crore, his company is...

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Meet man, who entered Hurun Rich List 2024 at 21, runs business worth Rs 3600 crore, his company is...
Hurun released a list of the richest Indians, and Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of the fast commerce app Zepto, is the youngest person on the list. The twenty-one-year-old is worth ₹ 3,600 crore. Aadit Palicha, his co-founder, is the second youngest person on the list at 22 years old.
Stanford University students Vohra and Palicha later left their computer science course to pursue their entrepreneurial goals. In response to the increasing need for prompt and contactless delivery of necessities during the Covid pandemic, the two friends founded Zepto in 2021.

Zepto is a competitor in the fiercely competitive grocery delivery market in India. Market rivals include the Indian branch of e-commerce behemoth Amazon as well as domestic rivals like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket, a product of conglomerate Tata Group.
 
After making his debut on the IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List 2022 at the age of 19, Kaivalya Vohra has been included on the list annually ever since.
 
India's billionaire count has surpassed 300 for the first time, making the 2024 Hurun India Rich List a historic occasion. People from a variety of industries, such as corporate, fast commerce, and entertainment, are represented on this prestigious list.
 
With a wealth of ₹ 11.6 lakh crore, Gautam Adani and his family surpassed Mukesh Ambani to take the top spot on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. In 2020, Mr. Adani ranked fourth. In the past year, Mr. Adani's wealth has increased by 95%. 

His ascent can be attributed to his recuperation after the Hindenburg report, which drew heavy criticism. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was also included on the list.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
