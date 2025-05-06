According to Fortune, his base salary remained steady at $1.5 million (around Rs 12.7 crore). But his cash bonus went up from $7.9 million to $10.6 million.

When people talk about the richest individuals in the world, names like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos usually come up. However, there is someone in the United States who has out-earned them all this year — Larry Fink, the Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset management company, handling trillions of dollars in investments. Founded in 1988, its goal is to help clients grow their money for the future. In 2024, the company reported record profits, and this success reflected in Fink’s pay.

Last year, Larry Fink earned a whopping $36.7 million (over Rs 227 crore), marking a 33% jump from his previous year’s income of $26.9 million. According to Fortune, his base salary remained steady at $1.5 million (around Rs 12.7 crore). But his cash bonus went up from $7.9 million to $10.6 million, and his stock awards jumped from $16.4 million to $24.6 million.

BlackRock explained the increase by stating, “We have always believed in performance-based pay,” and emphasised the company’s commitment to listening to its shareholders. However, not everyone is happy. A report by Fortune revealed that only 59% of shareholders approved of BlackRock’s executive pay plan last year — much lower than the 93% average over the past ten years.

Proxy advisory firm ISS criticised BlackRock for not addressing investors' concerns properly. In response, the company said it spoke to officials and investors representing about 65% of its shares to discuss their worries. It also noted that no one-time stock option awards were given in 2024, after facing criticism for doing so in the past.

Despite the concerns, Larry Fink’s earnings have made him one of the highest-paid business leaders in the world today. With BlackRock’s continued global success, Fink’s influence and income are likely to remain in the spotlight.