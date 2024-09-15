Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani

This man earns about $10.95 million daily from a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks including major holdings in Canadian National Railway, Microsoft, and Waste Management.

Bill Gates' daily income and investment strategy: Bill Gates, once the richest person in the world with a staggering net worth of approximately $138.5 billion, continues to earn substantial income daily. According to the latest Yahoo Finance report, Gates earns an impressive $10.95 million each day. This remarkable daily income positions him to accumulate nearly half a billion dollars in dividends over the coming year. Despite the unpredictable nature of the stock market, Gates' investments provide him with a steady and lucrative income stream.

A significant portion of Gates’ wealth is derived from dividend-paying stocks, with over 70% of the stocks in his portfolio—17 out of 24—generating dividends. His investment strategy highlights a clear preference for stocks that provide regular income, which is evident from his holdings in several major companies.

Key contributors to Gates' dividend income



Among the companies contributing most to Gates' dividend income are Canadian National Railway, Microsoft, and Waste Management. These companies represent some of Gates' largest and most influential investments.

Canadian National Railway: Gates holds 54,826,786 shares of Canadian National Railway Company, valued at approximately $6.66 billion. The company pays a quarterly dividend, with the most recent payment being $0.6271 per share. This substantial dividend payout significantly contributes to Gates' overall income.

Microsoft: Gates retains a significant stake in Microsoft Corporation, owning 36,499,597 shares worth around $16.14 billion. Although he reduced his stake by about 4.5% earlier this year, Microsoft remains a key component of his investment portfolio.

Waste Management: Gates also owns 35,234,344 shares of Waste Management, currently valued at about $7.02 billion. This investment also provides a considerable portion of his dividend income.

In addition to these major holdings, Gates' portfolio includes other high-yielding investments such as Crown Castle, Kraft Heinz, and United Parcel Service, among others. The success of Gates' dividend income heavily depends on these companies maintaining and increasing their dividend payouts over time.

Overall, Bill Gates' investment strategy focuses on income-producing assets, ensuring a robust and steady flow of revenue despite market fluctuations.

