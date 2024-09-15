Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Jobs are at...': Passengers stranded at Mumbai airport as IndiGo flight to Qatar...

Meerut building collapse: Nine killed after three-storey building collapses in Zakir area, rescue operation underway

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

This company mines out maximum gold, silver in world, has net worth of Rs 5167 crore, was owned by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Jobs are at...': Passengers stranded at Mumbai airport as IndiGo flight to Qatar...

'Jobs are at...': Passengers stranded at Mumbai airport as IndiGo flight to Qatar...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

Meerut building collapse: Nine killed after three-storey building collapses in Zakir area, rescue operation underway

Meerut building collapse: Nine killed after three-storey building collapses in Zakir area, rescue operation underway

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

This superstar’s wife rejected Bigg Boss multiple times, wants to host with Salman Khan: ‘You think I clean toilets?’

This superstar’s wife rejected Bigg Boss multiple times, wants to host with Salman Khan: ‘You think I clean toilets?’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani

This man earns about $10.95 million daily from a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks including major holdings in Canadian National Railway, Microsoft, and Waste Management.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani
Meet the global tycoon earning Rs 10.90 crore per day passively
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Bill Gates' daily income and investment strategy: Bill Gates, once the richest person in the world with a staggering net worth of approximately $138.5 billion, continues to earn substantial income daily. According to the latest Yahoo Finance report, Gates earns an impressive $10.95 million each day. This remarkable daily income positions him to accumulate nearly half a billion dollars in dividends over the coming year. Despite the unpredictable nature of the stock market, Gates' investments provide him with a steady and lucrative income stream.

    A significant portion of Gates’ wealth is derived from dividend-paying stocks, with over 70% of the stocks in his portfolio—17 out of 24—generating dividends. His investment strategy highlights a clear preference for stocks that provide regular income, which is evident from his holdings in several major companies.

    Key contributors to Gates' dividend income


    Among the companies contributing most to Gates' dividend income are Canadian National Railway, Microsoft, and Waste Management. These companies represent some of Gates' largest and most influential investments.

    Canadian National Railway: Gates holds 54,826,786 shares of Canadian National Railway Company, valued at approximately $6.66 billion. The company pays a quarterly dividend, with the most recent payment being $0.6271 per share. This substantial dividend payout significantly contributes to Gates' overall income.

    Microsoft: Gates retains a significant stake in Microsoft Corporation, owning 36,499,597 shares worth around $16.14 billion. Although he reduced his stake by about 4.5% earlier this year, Microsoft remains a key component of his investment portfolio.

    Waste Management: Gates also owns 35,234,344 shares of Waste Management, currently valued at about $7.02 billion. This investment also provides a considerable portion of his dividend income.

    In addition to these major holdings, Gates' portfolio includes other high-yielding investments such as Crown Castle, Kraft Heinz, and United Parcel Service, among others. The success of Gates' dividend income heavily depends on these companies maintaining and increasing their dividend payouts over time.

    Overall, Bill Gates' investment strategy focuses on income-producing assets, ensuring a robust and steady flow of revenue despite market fluctuations.

     

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...

    Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...

    Viraj Ghelani says working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was his 'worst experience': 'The work culture was...'

    Viraj Ghelani says working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was his 'worst experience': 'The work culture was...'

    US says it's working on sizable aid package for Kyiv amid ongoing war with Russia

    US says it's working on sizable aid package for Kyiv amid ongoing war with Russia

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after 6 months as SC grants bail in excise policy case

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail after 6 months as SC grants bail in excise policy case

    'I shouldn't have...': Raveena Tandon apologises to fans for refusing selfie in London, says she 'fails at times'

    'I shouldn't have...': Raveena Tandon apologises to fans for refusing selfie in London, says she 'fails at times'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

    This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

    This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

    This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

    Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

    Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

    6 most haunted places in the world

    6 most haunted places in the world

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement