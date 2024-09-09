Meet man who earned Rs 420000 crore in a year, beat earnings of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani combined, he is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta makes big claim on alliance with Congress, says, 'if not decided today, party will...'

This former legend, 2 time IPL winner likely to replace Gautam Gambhir as KKR mentor

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC asks CBI to submit fresh status report on September 17, says 'don't want to guide..'

PM Modi welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on his first India visit: Know what's on his 2-day schedule

Apple Event 2024 today: What to expect from iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' event? Know timing, how to watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

This former legend, 2 time IPL winner likely to replace Gautam Gambhir as KKR mentor

This former legend, 2 time IPL winner likely to replace Gautam Gambhir as KKR mentor

Apple Event 2024 today: What to expect from iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' event? Know timing, how to watch

Apple Event 2024 today: What to expect from iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' event? Know timing, how to watch

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

Diabetes diet: 8 superfoods to control blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 superfoods to control blood sugar levels

Seven foods that make you age faster

Seven foods that make you age faster

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who earned Rs 420000 crore in a year, beat earnings of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani combined, he is...

Ambani earned $14.2 billion this year, while Adani earned $15.3 billion, totaling $29.5 billion together. This is nearly $20 billion less than Zuckerberg's earnings.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Meet man who earned Rs 420000 crore in a year, beat earnings of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani combined, he is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has had a remarkable year in terms of earnings, surpassing some of the world's wealthiest individuals. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg earned approximately $50 billion (around Rs 4.20 lakh crore) this year. In comparison, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani together did not earn as much as Zuckerberg. Nvidia's President, Jensen Huang, is the second-highest earner this year, with earnings of $46.4 billion. Zuckerberg is now the fourth richest person in the world.

Mark Zuckerberg's earnings this year outpaced the combined earnings of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Ambani earned $14.2 billion this year, while Adani earned $15.3 billion, totaling $29.5 billion together. This is nearly $20 billion less than Zuckerberg's earnings.

Zuckerberg's earnings this year have exceeded those of the world's two richest individuals. Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and the world's wealthiest person, earned $7.73 billion this year, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the second richest, earned $17.9 billion. Together, their earnings totaled $25.63 billion, significantly less than Zuckerberg's $50 billion.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a significant decline in the wealth of some of the world's richest people. Mukesh Ambani's wealth dropped by $2.14 billion, while Adani's wealth decreased by $1.57 billion due to a sharp decline in the stock market. On Friday, the stock market experienced a drop of over 1,000 points, leading to a decline in the shares of Ambani and Adani's companies, impacting their net worth.

Mukesh Ambani, India's and Asia's richest person, is ranked 11th on the list of the world's wealthiest individuals, with a net worth of $111 billion. Gautam Adani ranks 13th with a net worth of $99.6 billion. Elon Musk remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $237 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos at $195 billion, Bernard Arnault at $181 billion, Mark Zuckerberg at $178 billion, and Bill Gates at $157 billion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress-AAP ties unlikely as talks on seat-sharing hit deadlock due to...

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

Lucknow building collapse: Police lodged FIR against owner as death toll rises to 8

Lucknow building collapse: Police lodged FIR against owner as death toll rises to 8

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement