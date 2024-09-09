Meet man who earned Rs 420000 crore in a year, beat earnings of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani combined, he is...

Ambani earned $14.2 billion this year, while Adani earned $15.3 billion, totaling $29.5 billion together. This is nearly $20 billion less than Zuckerberg's earnings.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has had a remarkable year in terms of earnings, surpassing some of the world's wealthiest individuals. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg earned approximately $50 billion (around Rs 4.20 lakh crore) this year. In comparison, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani together did not earn as much as Zuckerberg. Nvidia's President, Jensen Huang, is the second-highest earner this year, with earnings of $46.4 billion. Zuckerberg is now the fourth richest person in the world.

Zuckerberg's earnings this year have exceeded those of the world's two richest individuals. Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and the world's wealthiest person, earned $7.73 billion this year, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the second richest, earned $17.9 billion. Together, their earnings totaled $25.63 billion, significantly less than Zuckerberg's $50 billion.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a significant decline in the wealth of some of the world's richest people. Mukesh Ambani's wealth dropped by $2.14 billion, while Adani's wealth decreased by $1.57 billion due to a sharp decline in the stock market. On Friday, the stock market experienced a drop of over 1,000 points, leading to a decline in the shares of Ambani and Adani's companies, impacting their net worth.

Mukesh Ambani, India's and Asia's richest person, is ranked 11th on the list of the world's wealthiest individuals, with a net worth of $111 billion. Gautam Adani ranks 13th with a net worth of $99.6 billion. Elon Musk remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $237 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos at $195 billion, Bernard Arnault at $181 billion, Mark Zuckerberg at $178 billion, and Bill Gates at $157 billion.