Meet man who earned Rs 23,000 crore selling detergent, had quit government job, started firm on cycle

Karsanbhai Patel is one of the leading businessmen in the country, and his rags-to-riches story while establishing Nirma detergent powder is nothing short of inspirational.

While India has many high-power businessmen who came from humble beginnings and built their empires with little to nothing, the story of Karsanbhai Patel and household name Nirma detergent is something similar.

Karsanbhai Patel is an Indian billionaire who built the brand Nirma detergent from just the savings of Rs 15,000 and took his company to a new height, making it a multi-billion dollar venture. However, Patel’s road to success was not always smooth.

Belonging to a lower middle-class farmer family in Gujarat, Karsanbhai Patel completed his BSc in Chemistry and then eventually started working a government job as a lab technician in the Geology and Mining Department of the Gujarat government.

Karsanbhai Patel had a dream of becoming an entrepreneur and experimented with mixing soda ash and other ingredients to make a cheap detergent powder. Eventually, in 1969, he got the formula right and decided to quit his government job to sell detergent.

This idea of Karsanbhai Patel gave birth to Nirma Group, and he started making laundry detergent in his house’s backyard. He started selling this laundry detergent at Rs 3 per kg on his cycle, trying to build his new business.

In a major setback, Patel’s daughter died in a tragic car accident, nearly halting his dream. However, he made sure to keep his daughter alive in his heart by naming his detergent brand Nirma, the name of his deceased daughter.

Putting the illustration of his daughter on the Nirma detergent packet, Karsanbhai Patel continued his one-man operation selling his product at Rs 3/kg, while other detergents used to sell for over Rs 14 per kg back in the day.

As his homegrown detergent brand grew, Nirma became a household name in India and made Karsanbhai Patel extremely wealthy, landing him on the Forbes list. Today, Nirma Group has a market cap of over Rs 4000, while Karsanbhai Patel has a net worth of USD 2.8 billion, which comes out to over Rs 23,000 crore.

