Mukesh Ambani's big move, set to challenge HDFC, SBI with...

Meet actor who lived with 7 people in room, auditioned in exchange for food; then gave hits with Salman, Kangana, Irrfan

Delhi: President delegates L-G power to constitute any authority or statutory body, appoint members to boards

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in abroad for UPSC exam, but failed to crack it thrice, took 3-year break and then…

Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 7: India's schedule today; check full list of events, timings and more

Meet man who earned gold medal at 19, left CEO position, later built Rs 20000 crore company, he is...

Vinod Saraf's journey from a middle-class background to founding Vinati Organics showcases his entrepreneurial spirit, leading him to become one of India's richest individuals.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 05:50 AM IST

Meet man who earned gold medal at 19, left CEO position, later built Rs 20000 crore company, he is...
Vinod Saraf
Vinod Saraf success story: Vinod Saraf's journey to success is a story of determination, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit. Born into a middle-class family of traders in Rajasthan, Saraf was academically brilliant from a young age. He consistently excelled in his studies, becoming a state topper at the age of 17 and earning a gold medal in his MBA from BITS Pilani at just 19 years old.

Despite his academic achievements, Saraf faced challenges in his early professional career. His Hindi-speaking background made it difficult for him to secure positions in major multinational corporations. However, Saraf didn’t let this setback hold him back. He spent nearly a decade working in various textile companies, where he gained valuable industry experience and honed his skills.

His persistence eventually paid off when he secured a pivotal role in the Birla Group. Under the mentorship of industrialist Aditya Birla, Saraf became the Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. This role marked a turning point in his career, and Saraf went on to hold significant positions in renowned companies such as Grasim Industries, Modern Syntex, and Bhilwara Group. Over time, he climbed the corporate ladder, eventually reaching the position of CEO.

In 1990, Saraf made a bold decision that would change his life forever. Leaving behind the security of his high-ranking corporate position, he ventured into entrepreneurship. He founded Vinati Organics, a company named after his daughter, which specialized in the production of isopropyl benzene (IBB), a key ingredient in the painkiller drug ibuprofen.

Today, Vinati Organics stands as a testament to Saraf's vision and entrepreneurial acumen. The company, now led by his daughter Vinati Saraf Mutreja, has grown significantly, with a market capitalization of approximately Rs 20,014 crore. Saraf's personal net worth is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore (USD 1.8 billion), placing him among India's richest individuals, alongside business giants like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Anand Mahindra.

In recognition of his achievements, Saraf was honored with the 2019 HURUN India Selfmade Entrepreneur of the Year award. At the age of 71, he continues to be a prominent figure in India's business world. He holds the 96th position on Forbes India's Richest List for 2022 and ranks 1647th on the Global Billionaires list for 2023.

Vinod Saraf's journey from a middle-class background to becoming one of India's richest people is truly inspiring. His story serves as a reminder that with passion, persistence, and a willingness to take risks, anyone can achieve great success.

