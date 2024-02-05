Twitter
Meet man who dropped out of school, then built Rs 5499 crore company, backed by Sachin Tendulkar

He has completed his education until the 10th standard from Trinity Public School, Hyderabad.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Several businessmen in India are school dropouts. They acquired hands-on training after leaving schools and built their own companies. Their companies are also backed by famous personalities. One such person who traded school for business is Rakesh Chopdar, chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering. The Hyderabad-based company, which launched its IPO in December 2023, is backed by famous personalities including former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The market cap of the company, a producer of turbines and parts for aircraft, is around Rs 5499 crore on February 5.

Chopdar has been involved with the company since its inception in 2008. He has completed his education until the 10th standard from Trinity Public School, Hyderabad. The CEO has more than 15 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing activities. His interest towards business started at the very young age of 17. Chopdar attained hands-on experience in proving critical components with various stainless-steel materials. 

He enjoys creating critical components that seem impossible for several companies /engineers around the world. The process of creating something that will go on to serve a bigger purpose and contribute to the world at large is where my passion lies.  With some built-in skills and added experience, he took up highly engineered complex rotating and stationary parts for gas, steam and aero engines.

Recently, Azad Engineering inked a pact with Rolls-Royce, a power and propulsion solutions provider. The duo will make complex defence aero-engine components in India. Under the long-term agreement, the Hyderabad-based firm will manufacture and supply complex components for defence aircraft engines and thus join the global supply chain for complex category components for Rolls-Royce's technologically advanced aero engines.

READ | Meet Indian genius who led India's nuclear programme, he is called 'Father of...

