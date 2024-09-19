Meet man who dropped out of IIT, now runs Rs 3154000 crore company, richer than his boss, has net worth of...

Thomas Kurian is one of the most accomplished Indian executives globally.

Thomas Kurian is an IIT dropout who achieved remarkable success, is now the CEO of Google Cloud and boasts a net worth that surpasses even his boss, Sundar Pichai. For context, Sundar Pichai, who leads the massive $2.14 trillion company Alphabet Inc., was the highest-paid Indian CEO in 2022, earning $226 million. His net worth that year was estimated at Rs 10,215 crore. In contrast, Thomas Kurian’s net worth is reported to be over Rs 15,000 crore, highlighting his significant financial success.

Kurian was born in Kerala and is recognized as one of the most successful Indian executives globally. He took on the role of CEO at Google Cloud in 2018, where he is credited with revitalizing the company. Under his leadership, Google Cloud shifted its focus to enhance customer service and improved the motivation of its sales team by increasing their salaries.

His educational journey began at St. Joseph's Boys High School in Bengaluru. Though he was admitted to IIT Madras, Kurian chose to move to the United States after gaining admission to Princeton University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and later an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Kurian’s professional career started at McKinsey & Company, where he worked for about six years. He then joined Oracle, where he spent 22 years and held various leadership positions, managing a team of 35,000 people across 32 countries. His tenure at Oracle ended in 2018 due to disagreements with the company's co-founder, Larry Ellison. Shortly after, Kurian joined Google as the head of Google Cloud.

Thomas Kurian’s journey from dropping out of IIT to becoming a prominent tech executive demonstrates his exceptional talent and resilience. His success story serves as a powerful example of how determination and skill can lead to outstanding achievements in the competitive tech industry.

