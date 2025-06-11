Despite hailing from family who already has an iron and steel business, he embarked on his own journey carving his path in the herbal and Ayurvedic wellness industry.

In a dynamic world of business and entrepreneurs, many hustle to make it big, however, only a few turn up their luck and future with hard work and dedication. This man stood out as a visionary entrepreneur establishing a flourishing business from a mere investment of Rs 5000. Despite hailing from family who already has an iron and steel business, he embarked on his own journey carving his path in the herbal and Ayurvedic wellness industry. We are talking about Shrawan Daga, founder and CEO of Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda. This article delves deep into Shrawan Gada’s fascinating journey from struggle to establishing a company with a Rs 70 crore turnover.

Hailing from a business-oriented family, Shrawan Daga transcended the local business to trade his path for something big. As his father’s business of iron and steel trading business required a hefty investment to scale up, hence he took a different path to build his own brand. Despite financial struggles, he embarked on a challenging journey while pursuing his final year of B.Com.

During his final year in 2007, Gada started with an initial investment of Rs 5000. He sold some old scrap to lay the foundation for Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda, however, it took 5 years to slowly pick up. Then he continued to work as a B2B brand, supplying Ayurvedic ingredients to various businesses. Gradually, his business boomed multiple folds, from 1-3 e-commerce orders daily to now over 5000 orders per day.

In addition, Gada’s company began to export globally across many countries. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major game changer for him as his brand joined forces with humanitarian and actor Sonu Sood and simultaneously began reaching directly to consumers. His company scaled to a D2C brand and got a phenomenal response. According to the company’s estimates, the revenue will touch Rs 60 to 70 crore by the end of this year, as reported by the Financial Express.

Gada founded Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda with a vision to provide the benefits of nature and Ayurveda. He was highly inspired by Dhirubhai Ambani and has the zeal to make the world healthier with the increase in Ayurvedic solutions in life.