In recent years, young Indian entrepreneurs have been making notable progress in the business world, with the Internet playing a crucial role in expanding their knowledge and skills. Through online courses and tutorials, they gain the technical expertise necessary to build startups and companies. Kishan Bagaria, a tech genius, embarked on an extraordinary journey by leveraging the knowledge and skills he acquired online. His passion for learning and innovative approach led him to create a company, which he later sold for Rs 416 crore to Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.

Kishan, originally from Dibrugarh in Assam, developed a messaging app called “Texts.com”. This app provides a platform to manage all your favourite messaging applications. It effortlessly integrates popular apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, X, and Telegram under an interface, with plans to upgrade more in the future.

Kishan's innovative app attracted the interest of Matt Mullenweg, the CEO and Founder of Automattic. As a result, the 26-year-old entrepreneur struck a deal with the US-based company, selling Texts.com for an impressive $50 million (around Rs 416 crore).

As reported by Northeast Live, Kishan attended Don Bosco School in Dibrugarh until Class 8. He then completed his Classes 9 and 10 at Agrasen Academy in Dibrugarh. Kishan did not pursue college; instead, he relied on the internet and online resources to develop his skills and expand his knowledge.

