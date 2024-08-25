Twitter
Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother's jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

During his college, he worked with a large insurance company, Peerless. In 1981, the company sent Subhasish to Bangalore to diversify and extend their insurance business.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother's jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from
Self-made success stories are the most inspiring and moving tales ever. One such story is of Subhasish Chakraborty, founder and Chairman and Managing Director of DTDC, a company worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Subhasish Chakraborty was born into a middle-class family in Kolkata. He studied chemistry at Ramakrishna Mission Residential College. During his college, he worked with a large insurance company, Peerless. In 1981, the company sent Subhasish to Bangalore to diversify and extend their insurance business. 

In 1987, he quit the insurance company and founded a chemical distribution business. It failed due to postal service issues. Subhasish discovered a major gap between postal services and customers. This was the momentous point. He then started his courier company, DTDC, on 26 July 1990. DTDC stands for Desk to Desk Courier & Cargo.

He then noticed that the demand for courier services was more in smaller towns. The business, which began with an investment of Rs 20,000 in 1990, faced adverse challenges. Banks refused to grant him loan due to the lack of venture capital. However, he sustained the business by selling his mother’s jewellery.

In 1991, Subhasish came across a transformational idea – the franchise model. The franchise idea worked, and the business became successful.

Presently, the company covers 14,000 PIN codes. It provides delivery services for both retail customers and businesses. Also, it has a global presence in 220 destinations.

It has big giant clients, including Wipro, Infosys, and Tata Group. By 2006, the company had 3,700 franchises and a earning of Rs 125 crore. Also, it secured an investment of Rs 70 crore from Reliance Capital, making it a Rs 180 crore company. By 2010, the sales soared to Rs 450 crore. 

In 2013, DTDC acquired a 70% stake in Nikkos Logistics and founded DotZot, India's first delivery network for e-commerce companies.

 
