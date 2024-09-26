Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Does India have peace plan for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict? EAM S Jaishankar says...

Meet man, who couldn't clear IIT entrance exam, gave tuition for survival, now runs company worth Rs 8000 crore, he is..

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

Will Virat Kohli play Ranji Trophy after 12 long years? Former India skipper named in...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This actor wanted to be cricketer, once struggled for Rs 300, worked as AC mechanic; later earned Rs 25000 crore from…

This actor wanted to be cricketer, once struggled for Rs 300, worked as AC mechanic; later earned Rs 25000 crore from…

South Korean star Park Seo-joon says he loves Bollywood: 'I would love to fly to India if...'

South Korean star Park Seo-joon says he loves Bollywood: 'I would love to fly to India if...'

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who couldn't clear IIT entrance exam, gave tuition for survival, now runs company worth Rs 8000 crore, he is..

This IIT aspirant turned successful entrepreneur, now runs an edtech company valued millions.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 06:47 AM IST

Meet man, who couldn't clear IIT entrance exam, gave tuition for survival, now runs company worth Rs 8000 crore, he is..
Meet man who failed IIT entrance exam now owns company worth Rs 9000 crore
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Like countless engineering aspirants in India, Alakh Pandey dreamed of studying at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). However, despite his efforts, he couldn't achieve the required score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Instead, he enrolled in Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTI), a respected institution, but his journey took an unexpected turn when he decided to drop out without earning a BTech degree.

Rather than conforming to traditional education paths, Pandey chose to become an alternative educator. He wanted to share knowledge in a way that resonated with students outside the confines of a classroom. Starting from scratch, he launched a YouTube channel dedicated to teaching physics. His initial earnings were modest, amounting to just ₹5,000 from tuition fees. However, his passion and dedication paid off as his channel gained traction and transformed into a viral educational platform.

Today, Pandey is the founder of Physics Wallah, an edtech company valued at over ₹9,100 crore (approximately $1.1 billion). He has successfully built a robust presence on YouTube with 61 channels that collectively attract over 31 million subscribers. His journey from a struggling student to a prominent entrepreneur is a testament to his innovative approach to education.

What sets Pandey apart is that he is the only edtech entrepreneur in India to run a profitable company since its inception. Physics Wallah recorded impressive profits of ₹9.4 crore in 2021, ₹133.7 crore in 2022, and ₹108 crore in 2023. Operating from Noida, he has maintained a stable workforce while many competitors have laid off employees during challenging economic times.

Despite his success, Pandey's early life was marked by financial struggles that instilled a sense of frugality in him. This quality is reflected in his business strategy, which emphasizes minimizing cash burn. Last year, he was estimated to be the richest person from his hometown, Prayagraj, with a net worth of ₹4,400 crore.

Recently, Pandey announced that Physics Wallah experienced 100 percent growth in online learning this year. His remarkable story not only highlights his achievements but also positions him as one of the highest-paid edtech entrepreneurs in India, earning a significant salary in a rapidly evolving industry.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans

This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

Crowdfunding vs Peer-to-Peer Lending: Which Funding Option Will Work Better For You?

Crowdfunding vs Peer-to-Peer Lending: Which Funding Option Will Work Better For You?

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement