Meet man, who couldn't clear IIT entrance exam, gave tuition for survival, now runs company worth Rs 8000 crore, he is..

Like countless engineering aspirants in India, Alakh Pandey dreamed of studying at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). However, despite his efforts, he couldn't achieve the required score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Instead, he enrolled in Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTI), a respected institution, but his journey took an unexpected turn when he decided to drop out without earning a BTech degree.

Rather than conforming to traditional education paths, Pandey chose to become an alternative educator. He wanted to share knowledge in a way that resonated with students outside the confines of a classroom. Starting from scratch, he launched a YouTube channel dedicated to teaching physics. His initial earnings were modest, amounting to just ₹5,000 from tuition fees. However, his passion and dedication paid off as his channel gained traction and transformed into a viral educational platform.

Today, Pandey is the founder of Physics Wallah, an edtech company valued at over ₹9,100 crore (approximately $1.1 billion). He has successfully built a robust presence on YouTube with 61 channels that collectively attract over 31 million subscribers. His journey from a struggling student to a prominent entrepreneur is a testament to his innovative approach to education.

What sets Pandey apart is that he is the only edtech entrepreneur in India to run a profitable company since its inception. Physics Wallah recorded impressive profits of ₹9.4 crore in 2021, ₹133.7 crore in 2022, and ₹108 crore in 2023. Operating from Noida, he has maintained a stable workforce while many competitors have laid off employees during challenging economic times.

Despite his success, Pandey's early life was marked by financial struggles that instilled a sense of frugality in him. This quality is reflected in his business strategy, which emphasizes minimizing cash burn. Last year, he was estimated to be the richest person from his hometown, Prayagraj, with a net worth of ₹4,400 crore.

Recently, Pandey announced that Physics Wallah experienced 100 percent growth in online learning this year. His remarkable story not only highlights his achievements but also positions him as one of the highest-paid edtech entrepreneurs in India, earning a significant salary in a rapidly evolving industry.

