Meet man who couldn't afford to buy slippers once, later built company worth Rs 3000 crore

Velumani, founder and chairman of Thyrocare Technologies, has overcome significant financial hardships to create a thriving network of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories. His journey showcases the power of persistence, hard work, and learning from mistakes. Despite numerous challenges, his story has become a source of inspiration for many, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with resilience.

Velumani’s entrepreneurial achievements demonstrate that growth and success are possible, even in the face of adversity. Starting with very limited resources, he has grown his company into a billion-dollar enterprise through years of dedicated effort. His humble beginnings—being the son of a landless farmer who couldn’t afford basic necessities like trousers or slippers for his children—make his success even more remarkable.

With an academic background in Chemistry and Biochemistry, and a PhD in Thyroid Physiology, Velumani laid a solid foundation for his work in diagnostics and business. Before founding Thyrocare, he gained valuable experience during his 15-year tenure at BARC Mumbai. In addition to his work with Thyrocare, he also serves as the MD of Nueclear Healthcare Limited, which specializes in advanced radiology technologies for cancer diagnosis and monitoring.

Even with his success, Velumani’s admission of losing Rs 1400 crore in a startup investment highlights the risks that even seasoned entrepreneurs face. However, his openness about the setback emphasizes the importance of learning from failures and not letting them hinder future ventures. His attitude reflects a strong sense of resilience and determination to overcome challenges.

As of April, Thyrocare Technologies’ market value has reached Rs 3300 crore, underscoring the impact of Velumani’s leadership and vision. His journey continues to inspire budding entrepreneurs, proving that dedication and consistency can lead to extraordinary success, no matter where one starts.