Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile' towards East Sea, South Korea says

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

In a big EV push, Centre launches Rs 10900 crore PM E-Drive scheme to replace…

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

This actress was allegedly involved in terror activities, suddenly disappeared, was later found buried with...

This actress was allegedly involved in terror activities, suddenly disappeared, was later found buried with...

Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

This person's net worth has surged by $51 billion this year positioning him to potentially become the world's richest person.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani
Meet man who runs a company worth Rs 1485700 crore
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mark Zuckerberg who is the CEO of Meta Platforms, has rapidly climbed the ranks of the world's richest people, with a chance of becoming the wealthiest for the first time. Meta is the parent company of popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg’s net worth has grown by an impressive $51 billion this year, reaching $179 billion.

Currently, Zuckerberg ranks fourth among the richest individuals, behind Tesla's Elon Musk (worth $248 billion), Amazon's Jeff Bezos (worth $202 billion), and Bernard Arnault of LVMH (worth $180 billion). Although he started the year in sixth place, he briefly moved into third position, overtaking Arnault last week.

While Musk and Bezos still have a considerable lead over him, their fortunes could change quickly due to the volatility in the tech industry. For example, Musk's wealth dropped to $164 billion as recently as April, and Bezos' worth was slightly lower at the start of this year than Zuckerberg’s current fortune. A few rough days for Tesla or Amazon, along with good news for Meta, could allow Zuckerberg to close the gap.

Meta, Tesla, and Amazon are all giant U.S. tech companies, so the fortunes of Zuckerberg, Musk, and Bezos tend to rise and fall together. However, unexpected events like a bad earnings report, a lawsuit, or an antitrust investigation could shift the balance. Large donations by Musk or Bezos to charity could also push Zuckerberg ahead, much like how Warren Buffett, who has donated over half of his wealth, isn’t the richest man in the world despite his $300 billion fortune.

Zuckerberg’s wealth has increased far more than that of Musk and Bezos this year, with gains of $51 billion compared to their $19 billion and $25 billion, respectively. At 40 years old, Zuckerberg is also younger than both Musk (53) and Bezos (60), giving him more time to grow his wealth.

Zuckerberg’s Early Start and Recent Comeback

Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004 at the age of 19 and took it public in 2012. Today, Meta has a market value of $1.3 trillion, making it one of the world’s largest companies, bigger than even Tesla or JPMorgan. Zuckerberg has recovered from a challenging period when Meta’s stock lost 75% of its value between 2021 and 2022, dropping his net worth to just $35 billion.

Since then, Meta’s stock has skyrocketed, climbing over fivefold, and gaining 65% in the past year alone. The rise is fueled by investor confidence in Meta's potential to benefit from AI advancements and Zuckerberg’s more conservative spending. If the current trends continue, Zuckerberg might soon be chasing Musk and Bezos for the title of the richest person in the world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates; check names here

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates; check names here

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...

Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement