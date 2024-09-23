Meet man who built Rs 2059 crore company after being in debt of Rs 6 crore, his business is…

Despite facing significant financial challenges, Amit Kumat persevered and successfully established a well-known brand in the Indian snack market.

Running a business is no easy feat; it requires navigating risks that can lead to serious repercussions. A single misstep can place considerable financial strain on you, affecting both your business and personal finances. The story of Amit Kumat, CEO and MD of Prataap Snacks Limited is also similar. Despite facing significant financial challenges, he persevered and successfully established a well-known brand in the Indian snack market.

Amit kickstarted his career in business by entering the chemical manufacturing sector. However, this decision quickly became a heavy financial burden, resulting in a debt of Rs 6 crore within just one year. Despite these daunting challenges, Amit remained resilient and faced each obstacle head-on.

Later, in early 2002, Amit decided to venture into the snack business in Indore. He reached out to his brother Apurva Kumat and friend Arvind Mehta. After convincing his family to invest Rs 15 lakh with the promise to repay them if the business didn’t succeed, the three of them began selling cheese balls.

Starting from a small workspace in Indore, Amit's determination and entrepreneurial drive quickly began to yield results. Sales began to rise, leading to the establishment of Prataap Snacks in 2003, which became the foundation for the well-known Yellow Diamond brand, recognized for its namkeen and potato chips.

Once his business experienced remarkable growth, Amit had Salman Khan as the brand ambassador. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Prataap Snacks reported impressive operational revenue exceeding Rs 500 crore.

The company operates four factories across the country and boasts an extensive distribution network. This network includes 2,900 distributors and 168 super stockists across 24 states and one union territory.

Currently, Prataap Snacks has a whopping market capitalisation of Rs 20.59 billion (Rs 2059 crore approximately).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.