Meet man who built Rs 200,000,000 empire after two failed ventures, his business is..., net worth is Rs...

BUSINESS
Neeraj Chopra started his journey from his father’s business, which saw many ups and downs and later gradually shifted to mobile business. Neeraj Chopra belongs to Delhi who started his own startup Zobox. His journey is both inspirational and motivational.
At a time when mobile phones are a common thing nowadays, a man has turned a small idea into an empire of crores. Neeraj Chopra started his journey from his father’s business which saw many ups and downs and later gradually shifted to mobile business. Neeraj Chopra belongs to Delhi who started his own startup Zobox, a company of refurbished mobile phones, which are eco-friendly as well as other electronic devices. The company has profited from a turnover of Rs 20 crores.
Neeraj grew up seeing his father juggle in different businesses from pesticides and seeds to wholesale electronics components trade in Delhi's Lajpat Rai Market. However, Neeraj’s father’s businesses faced many setbacks. When he turned 18, his father sent Neeraj to Hong Kong to his uncle to work with him work with him and gain practical and work experience. During the years he spent there, which was around a decade, he learnt the art of importing electronic components from China and selling them in India. This became a learning experience for him through which he honed business acumen and upgraded his skills.
Gradually, over time, his family evolved their business from VCD players to mobile accessories and components. Neeraj returned to India after his uncle's death in 2010 and joined the family business. Here, he struggled in the initial stage as he found it challenging to work here in a different business environment. After starting his own business in real estate and power bank, Neeraj achieved less and faced setbacks. Amid these losses, the idea of a new business struck him.
He noticed that almost everyone keeps a mobile phone and was impressed by the business model of Cars24. This gave him a business idea of refurbishing old mobile phones just like old cars. He initially invested Rs 50 lakhs and launched Zobox in December 2020 with a team of 8-10 people. In just three years, his startup gained a turnover of Rs 20 crore. The company deals in refurbishing old phones on an eco-friendly and affordability model. The company is progressing and Neeraj’s net worth is Rs 37 crore.