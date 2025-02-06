Together with Sparsh Gupta, a technologist and product strategist, Paras combined their expertise to create a platform designed to help businesses enhance user engagement and conversion rates. This collaboration led to the development of their flagship product, Visual Website Optimizer (VWO).

Paras Chopra completed his BE in Biotechnology and left his successful engineering job to start his own company. Today, he is on the list of successful entrepreneurs and has recently acquired $200 million from selling his SaaS startup. What Paras has achieved was not easy at all.

Paras Chopra’s early life and education

Paras Chopra, born in Punjab, was always among the top students in his studies. He was introduced to computers at a very young age. According to Paras, his father used the computer for work, and seeing him, Paras became attracted to it.

By the age of 13, when other children played games on the computer, Paras started programming. By the time he completed school, he had become an expert in programming. He then enrolled in Delhi College of Engineering and chose Biotechnology as his subject.

How an idea for a startup came

During this time, he never missed an opportunity to hone his expertise in computers. He used it for his studies and to create models. This work sparked Paras's interest in data mining and analytics. According to Paras, during his school days, he got the chance to read an article on "How to Start a Startup," which greatly inspired him to pursue a startup. Driven by this attraction, Paras tried his hand at three to four different startups alongside his college studies, but these ventures couldn't turn into successful businesses due to the lack of a solid business model.

In 2008, Paras completed his graduation with a gold medal and started working as an R&D engineer at Aspiring Minds. However, the desire for a startup was still alive within him. After spending about a year and a half in the job, Paras began making a list of areas that interested him. After working on it for about a month, the theme of marketing optimization emerged. This project, a mix of analytics, technology, and marketing, greatly intrigued Paras. This is when the idea for Wingify came to him, and at the age of 23, he laid the foundation for his company.

How Wingify started

Together with Sparsh Gupta, a technologist and product strategist, Paras combined their expertise to create a platform designed to help businesses enhance user engagement and conversion rates. This collaboration led to the development of their flagship product, Visual Website Optimizer (VWO). Based in New Delhi, India, Wingify, founded in 2010, grew its presence to serve more than 4,000 clients in 90 countries, including major brands like Microsoft, Lenovo, and Walt Disney.

Paras Chopra, based in Bengaluru, has sold a majority stake in his self-funded startup Wingify to the private equity firm Everstone for approximately $200 million. With this acquisition, Chopra, who held 71% of Wingify, has become significantly wealthier, and his net worth has skyrocketed.