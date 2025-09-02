Meet man, who built business bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance within decade, has net worth of Rs 500000 crore, his company is...

His company is worth a whopping USD 330 billion or more than Rs 29 lakh crore. In comparison, India and Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is worth USD 245 billion or nearly Rs 21 lakh crore. Read on to know more on this.

A 42-year-old man in China built a company bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and became one of the richest persons in the world, all within a time frame of around a decade. Any guesses? Well, we are talking about Zhang Yiming, the founder of ByteDance, which is the company behind TikTok. Today, ByteDance is worth a whopping USD 330 billion or more than Rs 29 lakh crore. In comparison, India and Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) is worth USD 245 billion or nearly Rs 21 lakh crore.

When and how did Zhang Yiming launch TikTok?

Born in China's Fujian province, Yiming graduated in software engineering from Nankai University. He did a few jobs (including one at Microsoft) before founding his first company, a real estate search engine dubbed 99fang.com. In 2012, Yiming started ByteDance out of a small apartment in the Chinese capital Beijing. His company launched the video-sharing app Douyin in China in 2016, followed by the international version TikTok in 2017, which has since gained immense popularity around the world. TikTok is one of the best-known social media platforms with over 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide.

How rich is Zhang Yiming and what's his net worth?

Yiming has consistently featured on renowned business lists such as Forbes' China 30 Under 30, Fortune magazine's 40 Under 40, and Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People. Yiming had renounced the role of ByteDance CEO in 2021, but maintains a major stake and holds over 50 percent of voting rights in the company. He is the second-richest person in China and currently ranks among the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of over USD 65 billion, according to Forbes. At the time of writing this story, Yiming was the 27th richest in the world, as per Forbes' billionaires list.