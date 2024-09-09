Twitter
Business

Meet man, who bought Queen Elizabeth II's Range Rover, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, he is...

This particular vehicle, designed specifically for Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family, bears the unique registration number OU16 XVH.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 09:36 PM IST

Meet man, who bought Queen Elizabeth II's Range Rover, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, he is...
India boasts several prominent billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, and others. These wealthy individuals manage vast multinational corporations, lead extravagant lives, and own lavish properties, private jets, luxury cars, and more. Recently, one Indian billionaire made headlines for purchasing Queen Elizabeth II's custom Range Rover in a private transaction. Read on to discover more about this billionaire and his acquisition of this unique piece of British history, once owned by the royal family.

This particular vehicle, designed specifically for Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family, bears the unique registration number OU16 XVH. According to The Times of India, the car was outfitted with several customized features, including police emergency lighting, massage seats, adapted fixed steps, advanced driver assistance systems, a shooting star headliner, covert lighting, and rear grab handles to aid the Queen’s entry and exit.

Yohan Poonawalla, who was honored with the title of "Collector of the Year 2023" at the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar, is the proud owner of a vast collection of rare and vintage automobiles. His collection includes vehicles previously owned by Maharajas, Popes, Nawabs, Presidents, and other notable figures. Among his treasures are vintage Rolls Royces, custom Ferraris, and other rare Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Mercedes, and classic cars.

In an interview with The Economic Times, Poonawalla shared his excitement about acquiring such a significant piece of automotive history, especially with its original registration number intact. “Once a car leaves the royal household, the number plate usually changes. What makes this car special is that it still retains its original registration, OU16 XVH, as used by the late Queen. That has been an added bonus,” he remarked.

As reported by The Times of India, Yohan Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Poonawalla Group, purchased the 2016 Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB edition, which once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. Originally listed for auction on Bramley's Auctioneers website for £224,850 (about Rs 2.25 crore), Poonawalla opted for a private deal, bypassing the auction altogether.

