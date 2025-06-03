Kishin RK, born into wealth, became Singapore’s youngest billionaire by building his own real estate firm, RB Capital.

Kishin RK, the only son of Indian-origin property tycoon Raj Kumar Hiranandani, was born into wealth but didn’t just rely on his family fortune. At the age of 42, he is Singapore’s youngest billionaire, with a net worth of USD 3.15 billion, according to Forbes. Despite being born with the proverbial silver spoon, Kishin used his early advantage wisely to build his own successful company, RB Capital Group.

As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Kishin’s journey began when he was just 18 years old. His parents gave him an apartment, which he later sold. Instead of spending the money, he used the funds to start his real estate business, RB Capital, in 2006.

Today, Kishin is one of only six Singaporeans under the age of 50 to be on Forbes’ 2025 billionaire list. He is the only one among them who inherited wealth — but what stands out is how he expanded it through his own efforts.

Kishin’s father, Raj Kumar Hiranandani, is a well-known figure in Singapore’s property world. He co-founded Royal Holdings and, after a business split in 2011 with his brother Asok, began focusing on building his own property empire. Kishin and Raj are now seen as a powerful father-son duo in Singapore’s real estate market.

Kishin’s exposure to the world of property began early. In a 2021 interview with Tatler Asia, he shared that he bought his first apartment when he was just 12 years old, guided by his father. He also attended business meetings from a young age, which helped him understand how the real estate industry works.

“I realised that my interest was actually real estate,” he told Tatler. “There was no need to do anything else.”

While his family’s business focuses mainly on acquiring properties, Kishin’s RB Capital also develops new real estate projects, setting his firm apart from his father’s. His story is an example of how privilege, when paired with vision and effort, can lead to success.