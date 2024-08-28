Meet man who bought 44% stake in company with Virat Kohli connection, his business is...

In the bustling era of the 1980s, when most were focused on conventional career paths, Hukam Chand Garg was making a decision that would alter his destiny. Leaving behind his steady job as an electricity board engineer, Garg ventured into a domain that was far from familiar to him: the rice trade. His audacious move led to the founding of GRM Overseas Ltd. in 1974, a company that would grow into one of India's leading rice exporters.

Starting with a single vision, Garg transformed GRM Overseas into a formidable player in the global rice market. The company's journey began with humble beginnings in Panipat, Haryana. Today, it boasts a state-of-the-art rice milling unit with an installed capacity of 2 tonnes per hour and operates at 80% capacity utilisation. With processing units spread across Panipat, Naultha, and Gandhidham, GRM Overseas is now the third-largest rice exporter in India.

Under Garg’s leadership, GRM has ventured into high-profit markets, introducing branded basmati rice, ready-to-eat products, and an array of value-added items like pickles and spices. The company has developed a significant presence in over 45 countries, capitalising on the growing demand for Indian-origin foods in Europe and the US.

In a surprising twist, GRM Overseas recently acquired a 44% stake in Swmabhan Commerce, the parent company of Rage Coffee, a venture backed by cricketer Virat Kohli. This move marks a significant shift from their rice-centric business model into the burgeoning Indian coffee market. The deal, finalised on August 28, was made through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts, though the financial details remain undisclosed.

Today, Hukam Chand Garg's legacy is carried forward by his sons, Rohit and Atul Garg, who are steering GRM Overseas toward new horizons. With recent expansions including the launch of a Ready-to-Cook Biryani Kit and a packaged wheat flour under the 10X brand, the company continues to innovate and grow.