Meet man who borrowed Rs 5000 to start business, now runs R 14000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

M P Ramachandran had borrowed Rs 5000 from his brother in order to set up a temporary factory and then went on to set up a company which has a market cap of Rs 13,583 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Moothedath Panjan Ramachandran is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Jyothy Labs, which is now a Rs 14,000 crore company. Ramachandran has completed his B. Com degree from St. Thomas College in Kerala’s  Thrissur. Jyothy Laboratories Limited manufactures popular whitener Ujala Blue and Ramachandran has now become n example for millions of young entrepreneurs. Two important products of Jyothy Laboratories are Ujala Liquid Cloth Whitener and Maxo Mosquito Repellents. M P Ramachandran had started his business with a loan of Rs 5000 and he succeeded in building a multi-crore company through his hard work and sharp business acumen.

Ramachandran had borrowed Rs 5000 from his brother in order to set up a temporary factory and then went on to set up a company which has a market cap of Rs 13,583 crore. Ramachandran started working as an accountant after post-graduation but he always had a desire to learn. Ramachandran was always interested in doing business and make different products.

Ramachandran decided to make whitener for clothes and for this he started experimenting with it in his kitchen, but he did not get success. One day Ramachandran came across a chemical industry magazine that stated that purple dyes could be used to help textile manufacturers achieve the whitest and brightest colors possible. After this, Ramachandran continued experimenting with purple colors for a year.

In 1983, Ramachandran set up a temporary factory on a small portion of the family land in Thrissur, Kerala. He named the company Jyothy Laboratories after his daughter Jyothy. Ramachandran wanted to tap in the huge consumer demand for brighter and whiter fabrics and that’s why he decided to create Ujala Supreme Liquid Fabric Whitener.

 

