Indian weddings are incomplete without the elegance of traditional attire, and one name that instantly comes to mind is Manyavar. The visionary behind this iconic brand is Ravi Modi.

Ravi Modi’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2002 when he founded Vedant Fashions in Kolkata, a company now synonymous with festive and ethnic wear. Starting with just ₹10,000 borrowed from his mother, he laid the groundwork for what would become a household name in wedding fashion. Over the years, Vedant Fashions expanded to include other popular brands like Mohey, Manthan, Mebaz, and Twamev, solidifying its presence in the Indian apparel industry.

Modi’s first steps into the business world were as a teenager working in his father’s clothing store. At just 13, he was gaining valuable experience that would eventually shape his future. By the time he launched Manyavar, he had a clear vision: to revolutionize traditional Indian fashion. His brand quickly gained traction in major cities, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, Manyavar is a premier choice for wedding and festive wear, celebrated for its exquisite range of men’s kurtas, sherwanis, and jackets, as well as women’s lehengas, sarees, and dresses. The brand’s appeal has been amplified by celebrity endorsements from the likes of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan, making it a symbol of style and tradition.

With a network of 662 stores across 248 Indian cities and 16 international locations, Vedant Fashions has achieved remarkable growth. The company went public in 2022, with its IPO marking a significant milestone in its success story. This achievement catapulted Ravi Modi into the ranks of India’s wealthiest individuals. By April 2023, his net worth surged to $3 billion (₹28,000 crore), earning him the 64th spot on Forbes’ list of India’s richest and the 1,238th position globally.

Vedant Fashions itself is now valued at ₹32,000 crore, a testament to Modi’s vision and relentless drive. From humble beginnings to creating a legacy that redefined Indian wedding fashion, Ravi Modi’s journey continues to inspire entrepreneurs everywhere.